Friday, September 1
9 - 11 a.m. - Come enjoy a fly fishing demo from expert fisherman Bill Frangos. Ridgway State Park, Dutch Charlie entrance at marina off U.S. 550 south of Montrose.
4 - 7 p.m. - First Friday Art Walk, Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. MCA opens a new art exhibit on the First Friday of every month. The featured artist is at the opening and available to meet and visit with attendees. In addition to the new exhibit, First Friday at MCA also includes live music, catered munchies and beverages. The gift shop is also open late on First Friday. The event is free. For more information, call 970-787-9428.
Saturday, September 2
9 - 11 a.m. - Archery Day! Come out and learn a new skill or practice what you know. Ridgway State Park; Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance off U.S. 550 south of Montrose.
9 a.m. - Columbine Quilters, Welcome Home Alliance Warrior Resource, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. 9 a.m. fellowship, 9:30 business meeting, 10:30 show-and-tell, refreshments and program. Bonnie Spenik will be presenting a program on "Borders and Binding." Visitors are always welcome. For more information contact Paula paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849.
7 - 8:30 p.m. - "Postglacial environmental and ecological history of the area" by Hannah Carroll, Professor of Environmental Science and Ecology. Ridgeway State Park; visitor center, Dutch Charlie entrance off U.S. 550 south of Montrose.
Wednesday, September 6
8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum: Montrose School District, Cascade Hall on the CMU-Montrose campus located on the corner of South Third and Cascade (use the glass doors on Cascade to enter the building). The program is free.
10 a.m. - Montrose Newcomers and Neighbors meeting, the Senior Center at the Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Place. Meetings are held at 10 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Senior Center, and field trips are scheduled for the third Wednesday of each month. For information, contact Beth Cavanaugh at beth-cav25@gmail.com or Char Proctor at pkproctor1@frontier.com.
Saturday, September 9
1 p.m. - Colorado Legislator Meet and Mingle with Senators Perry Will, Senate District 5, Cleave Simpson, Senate District 6, and Representative Marc Catlin, House District 58 who will each give a legislative update and discuss their plans for 2024. Montrose County Events Center, Meeting Room 4, 1036 N. Seventh St., Montrose. Open event to the public. For more information contact Scott Riba, Chair Montrose County Republicans at 970-596-9998.
5:30 p.m. - Moving forward: A Celebration. Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Join an evening of fine dining and progressive solidarity sponsored by the Montrose County Democratic Party featuring Chef Heather Crane’s “Taste of the Southwest” and cash bar, guest speakers including all Democratic CD3 candidates and our HD58 and SD5 candidate campaign kick-off, and silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the Montrose County Democrats. Cost is $45 per person. Purchase tickets at montrosedems.org or 970-275-0190.
Wednesday, September 13
8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum Tour: The "New" Airport Terminal. The program is free.
Thursday, September 14
7 p.m. - Bob Grossman discusses dark sky preservation as part of AstroFest, at 434 S. First St., Montrose Public Safety Complex Community Room.
8:30 - 10 p.m. - Stargazing with telescopes at Flat Top OHV staging area, Flat Top Road, via 6530 Road, north side of Montrose. (Weather depending). Part of AstroFest. Carpooling is encouraged.
Friday, September 15
3:30 - 4:30 p.m. - Ranger-led telescope viewing as part of AstroFest at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, South Rim Visitor Center. Event is free, but entry fee to the park applies. Carpooling encouraged.
7:30 - 8:30 p.m. - Aaron Watson, Colorado chair of DarkSky International, discusses dark sky conservation efforts as part of AstroFest, at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, South Rim Visitor Center. Event is free, but entry fee to the park applies. Carpooling encouraged.
8:30 - 10 p.m. - AstroFest stargazing at various South Rim sites, at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.
