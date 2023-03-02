Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. The format is: Date first, then time, the event, address, then other information. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Thursday, March 2
6 - 8 p.m. — Live at the Candle Factory: A Coastal Gentleman. Acoustic guitarist David Broadridge takes the stage at Blue Corn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave.
Friday, March 3
4 - 8 p.m. — Montrose Rod & Gun Club gun show at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose County Fairgrounds. Admission: $5 per day, or three-day pass for $10. Kids 12 and younger free with adult. Info: www.montrosegunshow.com
4:30 - 6:30 p.m. — First Friday and opening reception for Montrose Center for the Arts featured artists from the Montrose Area Woodturners Guild, 11 S. Park Ave.
6:30 p.m. — Trivia at the Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. Gift basket prizes, plus Queen of Hearts Raffle.
5 - 7 p.m. — Jazz Night at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. Smooth, contemporary pop-jazz, with Mixed Bag Jazz. Mixed Bag will be performing each First Friday of the month at MCA.
5 - 7 p.m. — Family Fun during First Friday: Rainbow process art project. Join Mauve at 324 E. Main St. to create rainbow art. All ages. Collage materials and giant rainbows included. Components range from simple with preschoolers to more complex undertakings for teens and adults.
Saturday, March 4
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meeting begins at Welcome Home Alliance Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Fellowship, business meeting, show-and-tell, refreshments. Program will be on to make Improv Quilts. Visitors are always welcome. For more information: Paula paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849.
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Montrose Rod & Gun Club gun show at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose County Fairgrounds. Admission: $5 per day. Kids 12 and younger free with adult. Info: www.montrosegunshow.com
10 - 11:30 a.m. — The League of Women Voters of La Plata and Montezuma counties will host a Colorado Legislative Update with Colorado State Sen. Cleave Simpson (SD 6)and State Rep. Barbara McLachlan (HD 59). Legislators will highlight bills they have introduced or focused on and share their perspectives on important bills and issues of concern to the district, followed by a Q & A session. Residents in Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties can join the forum via Zoom at https://bit.ly/CoD3Zoom with Closed Captioning available, or watch on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lwvcolorado. A recording can be accessed on March 6 at https://bit.ly/LWVrecording.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Watercolor classical fish portrait workshop with artist Duane Hada, at Montrose Anglers, 1325 Mayfly Drive (Colorado Outdoors). $150; register at https://www.rivertowngallery.com/
9 p.m. — T&R (Timothy Jennings and Richard Crispin) rock Sidelines Sports Bar, 35 N. Uncompahgre Ave., Montrose.
Sunday, March 5
9 a.m. - 2 p.m. —Montrose Rod & Gun Club gun show at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose County Fairgrounds. Admission: $5 per day. Kids 12 and younger free with adult. Info: www.montrosegunshow.com
7 - 9 p.m. — Live at the Candle Factory: Old Man Polly. Head to Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, to enjoy the variety of songs brought to you by Polly on vocals and Dave on the guitar. The Moffat duo draw influences from a range of contemporary and traditional music.
Thursday, March 9
11:30 a.m. — MEDC annual meeting luncheon, featuring Jonathan Ballesteros, founder and CEO of Geyser Systems. Check-in at 11:30, lunch at noon, catered by The Stone House. $40 for investors; $50 for non-investors. Info: 970-249-9438.
Friday, March 10
7 - 9 p.m. — “Leg Up” Benefit to Make Beth Bionic concert and tap night at Horsefly Brewery. Live music by Gratisfaction. A portion of proceeds from drink sales will benefit a community member facing below-the-knee amputation of her right leg. The money will help her obtain prosthetics, medical equipment and car modifications. Direct donations also accepted; Venmo @gratisfaction, https://www.Venmo.com/u/gratisfaction
