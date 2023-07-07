Friday, July 7
4:30 - 7 p.m. - First Friday reception for Montrose Center for the Arts July guest artist, Kaitlynn Hurford. Her solo show will hang from July 7 - 29 at the center, 11 S. Park Ave. Mixed Bag Jazz provides tunes during First Friday.
6 p.m. - Montrose Summer Music Series presents the Erik Stucky Band, featuring AJ Fullerton. Opener: The Huck Experience. Food and beverage for sale. Free show; Rotary Amphitheater stage at Cerise Park, Montrose. All Points Transit offers free shuttle service from 5 - 10 p.m.
6 p.m. - Friday Night Bikes, presented by Community Options Inc., 932 N. Park Ave., Montrose. All-inclusive summer event every Friday night this summer. Community Options has bikes you can borrow if you do not have one; waiver may be required. Info: Jessica, 970-249-7768, ext. 107.
7 - 8:30 p.m. - “Naming the Peaks of the Uncompahgre” by Don Paulson published author. Dutch Charlie Entrance at Visitors Center. Ridgeway State Park, 970-626-5822.
Saturday, July 8
9 a.m. - The Montrose Library Book Club discusses “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens. All are welcome. The library is at 320 S. Second St. Info: lmclean@montroselibrary.org.
9 - 11 a.m. - Nature Detectives: Let’s catch some Crayfish and many more macroinvertebrates! Nets will be provided. Pa Co Chu Puk Entrance at Paco Ponds. Ridgeway State Park, 970-626-5822.
1 - 7 p.m. - San Juan Brews/Ben Franklin Summer Cornhole Series at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. $40 per team; proceeds from registration go to Young Life.
7-8:30 p.m. - "Mountain Search and Rescue" by Sean Hart, active team member. Dutch Charlie Entrance at Visitors Center. Ridgway State Park 970-626-5822.
8 - 9:30 p.m. - Comedy at Canyon Creek B&B, 820 E. Main St., Montrose, featuring Dan Bulitz Jr. and Korey David. Tickets: $15; purchase at canyoncreekbedandbreakfast.com (click “Comedy” button). Show is for 21 and older.
Sunday, July 9
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Bluecorn Brunch, featuring the Black Canyon Boys, at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Music from noon to 2 p.m. Brunch available from 10 a.m until sold out.
Monday, July 10
4:30 - 6:30 p.m. - Citizens Climate Lobby meets at Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room, 320 S. Second. St. Nonpartisan, national, environmental. All welcome.
5 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Baldy Mountain Project Open House. Presentation and open house until 7pm at Ouray County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 22739 US-550, Ridgway. Learn more about the project at https://www.nationalforests.org/baldy-mountain.
Friday, July 14
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Black Canyon Quilt Show, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive; 150-plus quilts by local artisans, vendors, raffle quilt, scissor sharpening, quilt appraisals by appointment, classes and Saturday lecture by Susan Cleveland and a boutique with handcrafted items for sale. Admission is $5. Class, lecture and appraisal details can be found at blackcanyonquiltshow.com.
Saturday, July 15
10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Black Canyon Quilt Show, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive; 150-plus quilts by local artisans, vendors, raffle quilt, scissor sharpening, quilt appraisals by appointment, classes and Saturday lecture by Susan Cleveland and a boutique with handcrafted items for sale. Admission is $5. Class, lecture and appraisal details can be found at blackcanyonquiltshow.com.
Sunday, July 16
10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Black Canyon Quilt Show, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive; 150-plus quilts by local artisans, vendors, raffle quilt, scissor sharpening, quilt appraisals by appointment and a boutique with handcrafted items for sale. Admission is $5. Details can be found at blackcanyonquiltshow.com.