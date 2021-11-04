Friday, November 5
9 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Holiday crafts and bazaar at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. More than 100 tables of bargains. Free admission.
5 — 7 p.m. — First Friday reception and party at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. Featuring opening receptions for A Clear Way of Seeing with artists Cristin Johnson, Jenny McIntyre and Julia Reid sharing their world views through art and Bill Wilson’s ceramic show. Both November shows on display through Nov. 27 (gallery hours 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Tuesday — Saturday). The reception features live music by Yolanda, light appetizers and adult beverages. The MCA’s Holiday Mart is open through Dec. 31.
6 — 10 p.m. — Murder mystery dinner theater, at Wright Opera House, 472 Main St. Ouray.
7:30 p.m. — “I Only Have Fangs for You,” Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St, Montrose. The Magic Circle Players present a comedic melodrama of vampire mishaps, romance and fun. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, November 6
9 a.m. — Veterans Day 5K run/1-mile walk starts at the Montrose Community Recreation Center, 16350 Woodgate Road. (Registration starts at 7:30 a.m.). Free for veterans. Otherwise, $20 per adult or $30 per family before Oct. 29. On event day, the cost is $25 per adult or $35 per family. All proceeds to Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans programs. Register: www.whafv.org.
9 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Holiday crafts and bazaar at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. More than 100 tables of bargains. Free admission.
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meeting, Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. Fellowship, the business meeting at 10:30 a.m. Show and tell, refreshments and program. Visitors welcome. Info: Paula, paulalkaecity@gmail.com
5 p.m. — Montrose Rotary Club presents The Centenary Jubilee at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. Rotary is celebrating 100 years of service in Montrose and the world with a dinner, speakers, historic timeline display, classic cars, dancing, live and silent auctions. RSVP at events.ourtownmatters.net or call 970-765-0913.
5:30 p.m. — Evening of Unity fundraiser for Republican candidates, Montrose Pavilion, with cocktail hour, candidate meet-and-greet, buffet dinner, auction and live entertainment by Carolina American Country Band. Brief message at 6:30 p.m. by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. Tickets: $55 at www.blackcanyontickets.com. Info: Cat, 970-901-8389.
6:30 p.m. — Healthy Rhythm Music Series presents The Wildwoods, 232 E. Main St. Admission: $17. Doors at 6:30 and show at 7.
7:30 p.m. — “I Only Have Fangs for You,” Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St, Montrose. The Magic Circle Players present a comedic melodrama of vampire mishaps, romance and fun. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Sunday, November 7
2 p.m. — “I Only Have Fangs for You,” Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St, Montrose. The Magic Circle Players present a comedic melodrama of vampire mishaps, romance and fun. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Tuesday, November 9
3 — 7 p.m. — Montrose County hosts Stop the Flu Bug annual flu shot clinic, offering free flu shots, including high-dose shots for those 65 and older (between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m.), all while supplies last. Clinic locations are at the Montrose County Event Center in Montrose; the Olathe Corn Festival Park in Olathe and Basin Clinic on the West End. Drive-thru and walk-in options. If there are four or more people in a vehicle who want a shot, they are requested to use the walk-in option.
Wednesday, November 10
8 a.m. — Montrose County Manager Jon Waschbusch presents at The Forum, Cascade Hall, CMU-Montrose (South Third and Cascade Avenue). The Forum meets weekly at Cascade Hall, hosting a variety of talks of community interest.
11:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Praise Him Ministries hosts its third-annual Veterans Day Lunch at Ridgway Christian Center, 120 Redcliff Drive, Ridgway. Free to any veteran and spouse or friend.
9 a.m. — Soil health tour of area farms departs from the USDA Service Center, 102 Par Place. Montrose and Olathe-area farmers Jordan Frigetto, David Harold, Robert Contreras and Charles Greenacre are the host sites for this year’s fall cover crop tour. The tour is expected to conclude by 1 p.m. To RSVP, contact 970-249-8407.
6 p.m. — The Center for Mental Health hosts a virtual webinar with law enforcement and school leaders to discuss suicide. The webinar can be accessed starting at 5:45 p.m. at https://us06we.zoom.us/j/88265526297, or www.zomm.us/join and the ID 88265526297.