Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Thursday, September 1
5:30 p.m. — Walking, Talking Gourds begins at Transfer Warehouse, Telluride, with featured readers Uche Ogbuji and Wendy Videlock. Bring a poem or story to share at this revival of the in-person Talking Gourd poetry and storytelling series.
7 p.m. — St. John’s Episcopal Church, 329 5th Ave., Ouray, hosts the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, an ecumenical service with scripture, poetry, prayers, and contemplative Taizé music. All are invited; 970-325-4655.
Friday, September 2
8 a.m. — The Gypsy Horse Show and Draft Show begins at the Montrose County Fairgrounds and will be held over three days, concluding at 5 p.m. September 4.
4 p.m. — First Friday featuring the Western Colorado Watercolor Society at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. View the variety of art created by WCWS, enjoy tidbits from Dented Face Brewery, the sounds and flavor of Reggae, Then catch the Y BAR HITCH Carriage to experience other First Friday art and music venues.
7:30 p.m. — “The Art of the Horse.” Join Alice Billings, artist and horse rescuer, for an evening of learning how to draw horse portraits. She will share some stories and her artwork as well. Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Saturday, September 3
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at Welcome Home/Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Business meeting follows fellowship time; then show and tell, refreshments and program. Visitors welcome. Info: Paula, paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849.
9 — 11 a.m. — Learn archery basics at Ridgway State Park (visitor center lawn, Dutch Charlie entrance). Ages 8 and up; adults welcome. Instructors and volunteers on hand to assist. Learn a new skill, or brush up on yours. Park entry fee may apply.
3 — 5 p.m. — “Junior Ranger Expedition.” Kids, (ages 7 and up) spend time earning your Junior Ranger badge. Along with activities in the Junior Ranger book, there will also be a hike, a craft, and build a fire to make s’mores! Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
7:30 p.m. — “Birds and Fall Migration.” Bruce Ackerman, president of Black Canyon Audubon Society, will give a talk about fall migration and birds that can be seen in the area this time of year. Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Sunday, September 4
7:30 p.m. — “Geology of the Ridgway Area.” John Mitchell, retired geologist, will talk about the geology of the area and formations seen in the park. Ridgway State Park Visitors Center.
September 7
7 p.m. — Montrose County Historical Society meets at the Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave., Montrose. Barbara Kastellic and Steve Gray present and discuss “The Building of the Historic Montrose Methodist Church: 1882 – 2022.” The audience will hear the pipe organ played following the program and there will be a tour of the church for all who are interested.
Thursday, September 8
8 — 10 a.m. — Montrose Rotary hosts Labor Challenges and Discussion Panel at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Discussion focuses on labor challenges in today’s market. Free.
Friday, September 9
7 p.m. — Clark Andrew and Kristen Rad of The High Desert Playboys are live in concert at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets: $10 in advance; $15 on day of show; healthyrhythym.net. Doors at 7 p.m.; music at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 10
5 — 6:30 p.m. — Valley Symphony Association Orchestra & Chorus 51st season opener, Pops in the Park: Big Sounds in a Big Space, at Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park. For their only outdoor and free concert of the season, the Valley Symphony Association orchestra and chorus come together to perform a range of popular or “pops” and contemporary music styles, including Americana, movie music, Broadway tunes, rock ’n’ roll, light classical, and marches. This concert marks the 51st season of the all-volunteer performing arts organization that comprises musicians from teens to 80-somethings who hail from the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork Valleys. Bring your own chair. Food trucks available. Info: ValleySymphony.net or Facebook.com/ValleySymphonyAssociation or 970-765-8323.
7 p.m. — Jonathan Foster’s Nomadic summer tour comes to Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets: $10 in advance; $15 on day of show; healthyrhythym.net. Doors at 7 p.m.; music at 7:30 p.m.
Monday, September 12
5:30 p.m. — The Citizens Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan, national organization, meets at the Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Come celebrate the DMEA/Guzman Garnet Mesa Solar Project, which the lobby supported, and plan the next local action projects. All are welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone