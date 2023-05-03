Thursday, May 4
6:30 - 10 p.m. - Live at the Candle Factory: Begonia, with opener Rachael Jenkins, Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose.
Friday, May 5
7 a.m. - 7 p.m. - Cinco de Mayo at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. $5 pints, taco trucks and live music with Cousin Curtiss.
4:30 - 7 p.m. - First Friday at the Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., featuring the Red Rocks Exhibit and Senior CommUnity Care of Colorado PACE show. Also, enjoy jazz music by Mixed Bag Jazz during First Friday. The MCA displays several exhibits, hosts shows and offers a variety of classes and programs — all for all ages.
7:30 - 9 p.m. - Karaoke and dancing at the Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose.
Saturday, May 6
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Spring Fling Craft Show at Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds.
9 a.m. - Montrose Library Book Club discusses “The Overstory” by Rachel Powers, in the meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Info: lmclean@montroselibrary.org
9 a.m. - Columbine Quilters meet at Welcome Home Alliance Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Business meeting at 9:30; show-and-tell at 10:30; refreshments and program “English Paper Piecing.” A small fee of $3 for supplies. Visitors are always welcome. For more information: Paula paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849.
1 - 3 p.m. - Alpine Bank hosts Shred Day at 2770 Alpine Drive, Montrose. Free, on-site shredding to securely dispose of unwanted documents with personal information. (Limit of four boxes). Donations accepted to benefit Montrose girls golf and boys soccer.
7 - 10 p.m. - Adult Prom fundraiser by Mrs. Claus for a Cause at The Temple, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. Theme: Throwback. Live music and dancing, gourmet chocolate charcuterie and fruit, charcuterie boards, champagne, live and silent auctions, classic prom photos photo booth and slide show featuring guests’ high school photos. Tickets: Eventbrite, Mrs. Claus for a Cause presents The Prom; www.mrsclausforacause.org; 800-231-0609; mrsclausforacaus@yahoo.com
8 - 9 p.m. - Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast Comedy Night, featuring Steve Gastineau. Tickets: $15, 21 and older only. Visit canyoncreekbedandbreakfast.com and click “Comedy” for info and tickets. Canyon Creek is at 820 E. Main St. in Montrose
Sunday, May 7
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Spring Fling Craft Show at Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds.
Monday, May 8
1 - 3 p.m. - Austin Shelby from Spring Branch Forestry discusses management of the major forest cover types found on the Western Slope, during a presentation at Ridgway State Park Visitors Center Patio, 28555 U.S. 550 (Dutch Charlie entrance off the highway, about 26 miles south of Montrose and follow road into park). Attendees will look closely at the importance of each forest type, and the strategies used to actively manage in the presence of threats such as insects, disease, wildfire, limited forest products markets and urbanization- all in a warmer and drier climate. Info: northernsanjusanbraodband@gmail.com
Wednesday, May 10
4 - 8 p.m. - Nurses 4 Nurses celebration for nursing field students; people currently in the nursing field, or retired from it, plus family. Dinner, door prizes, cash bar, music, massages and silent auction (for scholarship fund). At Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast, 820 E. Main St., Montrose. Rain or shine.
Thursday, May 11
7 p.m. - Black Canyon Mac User Group regular monthly meeting, via Zoom, https://bit.ly/bcmug-zoom. Questions: info@bcmug.com The meeting will feature an overview of all the latest news in the crazy world of AI (artificial intelligence). From the latest advancement in what's known as ChatGPT, to the astounding developments in computer-generated art and photography, we'll cover all the bases.
