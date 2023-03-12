Tuesday, March 14
8 a.m. — BIG (Business Intentionally Grown) and Brews weekly networking for businesses, at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. Presentations, tips, referrals — and coffee!
4:30 p.m. — Books-n-Bites at the Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Book club for readers between ages 9 - 13 (ish). This week, discussion highlights “Cold War Correspondent,” a graphic novel about a female reporter who covered the Korean War. Sign up at at bit.ly/mrldyouth or at the Youth Services Desk
6 - 8 p.m. — Great Decisions meets at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Join in to discuss important global topics. Info: srinne@montroselibrary.org
6:30 p.m. — Trivia night at Horsefly Brewing, 846 E. Main St., Montrose. Bring your friends and compete for bragging rights, small prizes.
Wednesday, March 15
5:30 p.m. — Homebuyer 101 class at MADA, 17 N. Sixth St., Montrose. Nu-Vista Federal Credit Union, Housing Resources of Western Colorado and Hispanic Affairs Project bring this free educational session to help people understand the process of buying a home. Childcare available.
6:30 p.m. — Trivia night at Double Barrel Taco Co., 347 E. Main St., Montrose.
7 p.m. — Dudley Gardner, archaeologist with Western Wyoming Community College, discusses the ancient occupants of the Eagle Rock Shelter site on the Gunnison River near Delta. He will compare the subsistence strategies of the Native Americans at the shelter to those of mobile herdsmen in the Targavatai Valley in Mongolia. The presentation to the Chipeta Chapter of the Colorado Archaeological Society will be at United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave., Montrose. Public welcome.
7 p.m. — Open mic night at Horsefly Brewing, 640 E. Main St., Montrose.
Thursday, March 16
4 - 7 p.m. — Ribbon cutting and grand opening for Flex Rec, Montrose Rec District’s specialized satellite location at Colorado Outdoors, 1309 Mayfly Drive, Montrose. Food, fun and tours.
6 p.m. — Public meeting for Montrose County’s proposed changes to its junk ordinance. Learn more about the proposal to address junk and litter issues in unincorporated Montrose County. Public Works conference room, 63160 LaSalle Road.
6 - 8 p.m. — Live at the Candle Factory: String Brothers. Join the former “No Name String Band” at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose.
6:45 p.m. — Homebuyer 101 class at MADA, 17 N. Sixth St., Montrose, in Spanish. Nu-Vista Federal Credit Union, Housing Resources of Western Colorado and Hispanic Affairs Project bring this free educational session to help Spanish -speaking people understand the process of buying a home. Childcare available.
Friday, March 17
3 p.m. - 7 p.m. — St. Paddy’s with the Anders Brothers Band, Montrose Elks, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. Tickets: $15 at the door; includes corned beef and cabbage.
4 - 5 p.m. — Harps and Hammer Dulcimers present St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Program at the historic Stolte Shed at the Pioneer Town in Cedaredge, 388 S. Grand Mesa Drive, Colorado 65. All-traditional Celtic music. Admission by donation. Info: Robin Free, 970-275-8996.
5:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Lenten fish fry at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1855 St. Marys Drive, Montrose. The Knights of Columbus host a fish fry each Friday during Lent. Adults: $15. Kids 6 - 12: $5. Kids 5 and younger eat free. Proceeds go to charity.
6 - 9 p.m. — St. Patrick’s Day with Josh Bunker and Gabe Dutton at Storm King Distilling Co., 41 W. Main St., Montrose. Whiskey launch, live music with the musical duo.
6 p.m. — St. Paddy’s at San Juan Brews, featuring Union of None, 512 E. Main St., Montrose.
6:30 p.m. — Trivia at the Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose.
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, March 18
10:30 a.m. — Learn about funeral and burial alternatives, including nonprofit and green options during a free presentation at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Bri Lafferty hosts.
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
9 p.m. — St. Paddy’s Day bash at Town Hall Tavern, 330 E. Main St., Montrose.
Sunday, March 19
1 - 3 p.m. — Bluecorn Zine Party Issue 2, at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Bring your poem, art, short story, photo, collage, etc. (15 copies on a letter-sized piece of paper) to add to the collective. Format: landscape bifold. Collaborate with others to compile the Zine. Free to attend.
2 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
2 - 4 p.m. — Free seed-starting workshop at Alpenglow Growers Flower Farm, 66769 Otter Road. Info: 970-209-5774.
