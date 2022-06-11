Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Saturday, June 11
8:30 a.m. — Registration/check-in for Life Choices Family Resource Center’s Walk for Life, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Walk begins and 9 a.m. and proceeds down Niagara Avenue to Townsend Avenue, looping back on Hillcrest to the church (approximately 3 miles). After, enjoy a barbecue, bouncy house and other family fun at St. Mary’s. This is a fundraiser for the center, which provides ultrasounds, pregnancy tests and parenting classes. Cost is $35/person or $70/family. Includes T-shirt Preregistration is requested at www.lifechoicesmontrose.org/events. Info: 970-249-4302.
9 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Montrose Botanic Gardens Western Slope Gardening workshops ($5 donation), 1800 Pavilion Drive. Workshops on succulents, gardening in the 1880s, native plants, lavender, art in the garden and plant info for homeowners. Details: MontroseGardens.org
9:30 — 11 a.m. — “Spring Migration.” Kids, 6 and older, join us to learn about the amazing feat of migration. Ridgway State Park Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
10 a.m. — The Unknown Motorcycle Rally, Cerise Park; a show of vintage, classic and custom motorcycles, plus live music, food, beverage and family-friendly displays.
8 p.m. — Creatures of the Night-Night Hike. Join the park educator for a night talk and walk about creatures’ survival skills used at night. Bring a flashlight. Ridgway State Park. Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Sunday, June 12
1:30 — 4:40 p.m. — Touch Tables: Birds and Bird Nests. Various specimens of birds, egg replicas, and real nests. Ridgway State Park swim beach/shower area; Dutch Charlie entrance.
2 p.m. — Flag Day celebration at the Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose.
6:30 — 8:30 p.m. — Shavano Valley Ute petroglyph tour. $20/person or $15 for Ute Indian Museum members. To reserve and for more information, contact 970-249-3098.
Monday, June 13
Noon — Great Old Broads for Wilderness monthly meeting, Pa-Co-Chu-Puk, Ridgway State Park. Bring your own lunch. Two parallel activities; A hike up Enchanted Mesa or a botany walk. Bring appropriate clothing. Info: Linda McNeill, 970-626-4092
5:30 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby meets at Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room. Nonpartisan. All are welcome. Info: 970-765-9095; citizensclimatelobby.org.
Tuesday, June 14
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Plein Air on the Spanish Trail. Photography with Susan Humphrey Museum of the Mountain West.. (More dates also available). $25/session. Sign up at museumofthemountainwest.org/2022-plein-air-spanish-trail/
7 p.m. — Trail Life USA Troop CO-0413 conducts a flag retirement ceremony at the Montrose Church of Christ. Refreshments to follow.
Wednesday, June 15
8 — 9 a.m. — CASA of the 7th Judicial District and Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center present at The Forum. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Plein Air on the Spanish Trail. Paint with Marko Marino at Museum of the Mountain West. (More dates also available). $25/session. Sign up at museumofthemountainwest.org/2022-plein-air-spanish-trail/
Thursday, June 16
4 — 8 p.m. — DMEA annual meeting at Montrose Community Recreation Center, 16350 Woodgate Road, Montrose. Join the electrical co-op for play, pizza, ice cream and an update on its challenges and accomplishments. In addition to the regular business meeting, there will be a free dinner and time to enjoy the rec center/pool. Admission is free for DMEA members. If you have not mailed back your ballot for the DMEA directors’ election, you can vote in person from 4 — 5:30 p.m. The business meeting is from 5:30 — 6:30 p.m.,followed by food and fun.
Friday, June 17
5:30 p.m. — Gates open at The Bridges (2500 Bridges Drive, Montrose) for Big Head Todd and the Monsters concert, a benefit for the Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center. General admission: $40 (open seating on lawn; bring chairs/blankets; concessions available). Purchase at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5407871. VIP tickets: $140 (includes gourmet buffet, clubhouse access, beverages and limited front row seating). Purchase by email only: sandy@montrosebridges.com. No coolers or alcohol. Bag check at gate.
6 — 8 p.m. — Comedians Nancy Norton and John Novsad perform at Museum of the Mountain West, 68169 Miami Road, Montrose. (Adult content). Tickets: $25 adult 16-59; $10 kids 6-15; over 60, free. Register online: https://tinyurl.com/mtwestcomedy. Info: info@mw-museum.org or 970-240-3400.
6 p.m. — Sashay through History Crawl departs the Montrose County Historical Museum, 21 N. Rio Grande Ave., a special walking tour combined with a pub crawl. Visit a market, a warehouse, a Masonic temple and a photo studio, learning the hidden stories. Limited to 15. $25/per person (includes appetizers and tour; drinks are on your own). Sign up at 970-249-2085 or email info@montrosehistory.org.
7 p.m. — Jonivan Jones: A Night of Raw Americana Music at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Advance seating: $10. Day of show: $15. Advance purchase recommended; visit bit.ly/370FEmS