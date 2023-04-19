Now until April 23
Bidding for the Partners of Delta, Montrose & Ouray Youth Mentoring’s 34th annual online auction, which closes at 8 p.m. April 23, with items closing daily. More than 500 items and services, including Rockies tickets, gravel, certificates to restaurants, amusement parks, rafting, hot springs, skydiving and more. All proceeds go to help kids. Bid: www.partners-west.org and follow the auction link. Info: 970-249-1116.
Thursday, April 20
4:30 p.m. - Books-n-Bites book club meeting for 9(ish)- to 13(ish)-year-old readers, Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Discussion is about “The Strangers” by Margaret Peterson Haddix. Sign up at bit.lymrldyouth or at the library Youth Services desk.
7 p.m. - Nashville-based artist Steve Leslie performs a James Taylor tribute concert, How Sweet It Is, at the Delta Center for Performing Arts, 822 Grand Ave., Delta. Single performance tickets sold at the door, $20 for adults and $5 for students. Delta Montrose Community Concert Association season ticket-holders get in free. Info: Bob, 970-835-4480; Connie, 970-249-4308, or ww.deltamontroseconcerts.com
Friday, April 21
9 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Montrose Woman’s Club Flea Market and Bazaar at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., benefiting local nonprofits. Antiques, boutique vendors, food trucks and more. Free admission.
10 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Friends of the Library book sale at Montrose Regional Library’ s meeting room, 320 S. Second St.
Noon - 1:30 p.m. - Montrose Republican Women monthly meeting, Hampton Inn Montrose, 1980 N. Townsend Ave. (Social at 11:30 a.m.) Brown bag lunch, with coffee and water served. Featuring Ed Ulibarri, Montrose city councilman and martial arts teacher, who will give a short demonstration of self-defense techniques. Info: 970-209-5170.
5 - 7 p.m. - Montrose Center for the Arts’ annual spaghetti dinner, at the Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. Fundraiser is $12 for adults (or $15 at the door) and free for kids younger than 6. Includes spaghetti, salad, bread, and there is a vegetarian option. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/artsketti
6 p.m. - We Are Water Indigenous Water Stories at Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road. Bobby Jimenez plays the flute and tells stories about the importance of water to indigenous peoples. All ages welcome.
Saturday, April 22
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Montrose Woman’s Club Flea Market and Bazaar at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., benefiting local nonprofits. Antiques, boutique vendors, food trucks and more. Free admission.
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Friends of the Library book sale at Montrose Regional Library’ s meeting room, 320 S. Second St.
2 p.m. - Ditch cleanup at park between South 11th and 10th streets, Mesa and Junction Avenue. City provides bags; bring gloves, poles, grabbers, waders. Sponsored by Citizens Climate Lobby-Montrose. All welcome.
2 p .m. - Sexual assault survivors support event starts at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose, with free food, free temporary Medusa tattoos and charms for the first 50 people. Using charms and gemstones, create custom jewelry at the jewelry bar (prices a la carte). At 3:30 p.m., a scavenger hunt begins at Mosaic, then to Sidelines, Fabula, Hypoxia, Mauve and Reign. Show support and get free teal tinsel extension put in your hair at Reign. Hunt concludes at San Juan Brews, where scavenger hunt winners receive self - defense tools. At 5:15 p.m., “Men Taking a Lap for Survivors” begins at Centennial Plaza. This event is presented by Faultless Inc. and partners.
7:30 p.m. - Pop Stars & Superheroes concert by the Valley Symphony Association Orchestra and Chorus in their final performance of the season, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Drive. Tickets: ValleySymphony.net; Colorado Smiles (601 S. Third St.), Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E. Niagara Road).
Sunday, April 23
10 - 11 a.m. - Author Bri Lafferty discusses “Wired to be Dysfunctional” at Bluecorrn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 Townsend Ave.
1 - 3 p.m. - Friends of the Library book sale at Montrose Regional Library’ s meeting room, 320 S. Second St. On this, the final day of the sale, books are $5 per bagful.
Monday, April 24
1 p.m. - Myrna Shirey, genealogist and president of Montrose’s genealogy society will present “Basic and Beginning Genealogy” at the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. Public welcome.
Tuesday, April 25
3 - 6 p.m. - “What Were You Wearing” art installation, highlighting the need for supporting survivors of sexual assault, at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Free . The installation, first created in 2014, is to challenge rape culture assumptions. Info: https://sapec.ku.edu/wwyw
Thursday, April 27
1-2 p.m. - We Are Water Closing Program at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Join the final program with the traveling exhibit with the Shavano water truck, cookie decorating, crafts and activities for the whole family.
