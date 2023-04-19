Now until April 23

Bidding for the Partners of Delta, Montrose & Ouray Youth Mentoring’s 34th annual online auction, which closes at 8 p.m. April 23, with items closing daily. More than 500 items and services, including Rockies tickets, gravel, certificates to restaurants, amusement parks, rafting, hot springs, skydiving and more. All proceeds go to help kids. Bid: www.partners-west.org and follow the auction link. Info: 970-249-1116.



