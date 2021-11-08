Tuesday, November 9
3 - 7 p.m. — Montrose County hosts Stop the Flu Bug annual flu shot clinic, offering free flu shots, including high-dose shots for those 65 and older (between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m.), all while supplies last. Clinic locations are at the Montrose County Event Center in Montrose; the Olathe Corn Festival Park in Olathe and Basin Clinic on the West End. Drive-thru and walk-in options. If there are four or more people in a vehicle who want a shot, they are requested to use the walk-in option.
Wednesday, November 10
8 a.m. — Montrose County Manager Jon Waschbusch presents at The Forum, Cascade Hall, CMU-Montrose (South Third and Cascade Avenue). The Forum meets weekly at Cascade Hall, hosting a variety of talks of community interest.
9 a.m. — Soil health tour of area farms departs from the USDA Service Center, 102 Par Place. Montrose and Olathe-area farmers Jordan Frigetto, David Harold, Robert Contreras and Charles Greenacre are the host sites for this year’s fall cover crop tour. The tour is expected to conclude by 1 p.m. To RSVP, contact 970-249-8407.
11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. — Praise Him Ministries hosts its third-annual Veterans Day Lunch at Ridgway Christian Center, 120 Redcliff Drive, Ridgway. Free to any veteran and spouse or friend.
6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - The Center for Mental Health and the League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley are co-sponsoring a Zoom webinar, "Suicide and Youth: Saving Lives in Our Community." Learn more about suicide in our community and the collaborative work in focused on preventing youth suicide. Presenters are Laura Byard - The Center for Mental Health, Jim Pavlich - Montrose County School District, and Commander Matt Smith - Montrose Police Department. Register at https://centermhsuicideprevention.eventbrite.com. For more information call 970-252-3200, visit centermh.org or lwvmontrose.org and look under events.
Thursday, November 11
9 a.m. - 11 a.m. — Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast at Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive. All veterans welcome. Free winter coats, blankets, etc. will be distributed to veterans in need.
9 a.m. — Veterans Day Assembly at the Olathe Hight School gym. Public welcome; masks required.
Friday, November 12
7: 30 p.m. — “I Only Have Fangs for You,” Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St, Montrose. The Magic Circle Players present a comedic melodrama of vampire mishaps, romance and fun. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, November 13
6 p.m. — Montrose Elks Charity Ball, “Bourbon Street,” at 801 S. Hillcrest Drive. Dance the night away to the music of Take Five; enjoy casino-style games, silent and live auctions, raffles (Weber outdoor gas grill; Kinikin meat bundles; marble end tables and other items) and more. Free rides home can be arranged. Tickets: $30/couple; $20 single.
7 p.m. — “Dear Santa” holiday show by the Grand Mesa a Cappella Sweet Adelines Chorus, featuring Izzy Burns, Steppin’ Up Quartet and Canyon Grand Quartet. Love Recital hall, CMU, Grand Junction campus. Advance tickets: $15/adults; 65 and older, students 13 - 18, $12 and children under 1, $5. No charge for infants. Prices at the door are $2 more. Tickets available from chorus members or visit these locations: JB Hart Music, GJ; Roper Music, GJ; Sarah’s Salon, GJ; Trophy Case, GJ.
7: 30 p.m. — “I Only Have Fangs for You,” Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St, Montrose. The Magic Circle Players present a comedic melodrama of vampire mishaps, romance and fun. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Sunday, November 14
3 p.m. — “Dear Santa” holiday show by the Grand Mesa a Cappella Sweet Adelines Chorus, featuring Izzy Burns, Steppin’ Up Quartet and Canyon Grand Quartet. Love Recital hall, CMU, Grand Junction campus. Advance tickets: $15/adults; 65 and older, students 13 - 18, $12 and children under 1, $5. No charge for infants. Prices at the door are $2 more. Tickets available from chorus members or visit these locations: JB Hart Music, GJ; Roper Music, GJ; Sarah’s Salon, GJ; Trophy Case, GJ.
Tuesday, November 16
10 a.m. - 3 p.m. — West Slope Water Summit, Montrose County Event center, 1036 N. Seventh St. Regional water experts lead discussions about water reserves, forecasts and planning. Register at westslopewatersummit.com. Free admission. Lunch provided.