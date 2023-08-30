Friday, September 1
9 - 11 a.m. - Fly fishing demo from expert fisherman Bill Frangos. Ridgeway State Park, Dutch Charlie entrance at marina off U.S. 550 south of Montrose.
4 - 7 p.m. - First Friday Art Walk, Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. MCA opens a new art exhibit on the First Friday of every month. The featured artist is at the opening and available to meet and visit with attendees. In addition to the new exhibit, First Friday at MCA also includes live music, catered munchies and beverages. The gift shop is also open late on First Friday. The event is free. For more information, call (970) 787-9428.
Saturday, September 2
9 - 11 a.m. - Archery Day! Come out and learn a new skill or practice what you know. Ridgway State Park; Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance off U.S. 550 south of Montrose.
9 a.m. - Columbine Quilters, Welcome Home Alliance Warrior Resource, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. 9 a.m. fellowship, 9:30 business meeting, 10:30 show-and-tell, refreshments and program. Bonnie Spenik will be presenting a program on "Borders and Binding". Visitors are always welcome.For more information contact Paula paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849.
7 - 8:30 p.m. - "Postglacial environmental and ecological history of the area" by Hannah Carroll, Professor of Environmental Science and Ecology. Ridgeway State Park; visitor center, Dutch Charlie entrance off U.S. 550 south of Montrose.
Wednesday, September 6
8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum: Montrose School District, Cascade Hall on the CMU-Montrose campus located on the corner of South Third and Cascade (use the glass doors on Cascade to enter the building). The program is free.
Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. The format is: Date first, then time, the event, address, then other information. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
