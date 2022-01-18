Tuesday, January 18
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — The mobile vaccine bus will be at MADA, 17 N. Sixth St., for COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccines are free, with no ID or insurance required. Walk-ins welcome.
1 p.m. — Kate Burke presents “Mountain Town Bordellos and Shady Ladies” at the Golden Circle Senior Center, as part of its educational lecture series. Reserve a seat by calling Cindy at 970-252-4884. The senior center is located at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Place.
6 p.m. — Trivia with Friends at Double Barrel Taco Company, 347 E. Main St., Montrose. $50 gift card for the winner; $25 gift card for the runner-up.
Wednesday, January 19
8 — 9 a.m. — The Forum hosts a discussion of the Project 7 Ridgway Water Treatment Plant. The Forum meets at Colorado Mesa University’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. Upcoming Forum topics: Jan. 26, Montrose Police Department’s new building; Feb. 2, Remarkable Women in the Old West.
10 a.m. — 6 p.m. — The mobile vaccine bus will be at the Montrose Recreation District Field House, 25 Colorado Ave., for COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccines are free, with no ID or insurance required. Walk-ins welcome.
Thursday, January 20
6 p.m. — The Ouray Ice Festival kickoff party at the Wright Opera House in Ouray. Tickets: $30. Mask-use required. Info/purchase: ourayicepark.com
Friday, January 21
7:30 a.m. — The 2022 Western Colorado Food and Farm Forum begins at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Place. Tickets: eventbrite.com
8 a.m. — The Ouray Ice Festival and competition starts at the Ouray Ice Park and Vendor Village. The annual competition and fundraising event spans three days and four nights, bringing in ice climbers of all skill levels. Attendees can demo the latest ice tools, apparel and gear from top vendors — plus gather at the top of the gorge to watch the world’s best ice-climbers compete. More than 100 interactive and educational climbing clinics available, plus evening entertainments. Mask-use encouraged at all outdoor events; required at indoor events. Info/admission details: ourayicepark.com.
4 p.m. — Upstairs at Precedence opens for Friday music, featuring jazz classics and more; all evening long. Jordan Carls takes the stage with Zan Waller, Maxwell Riley, Michael Kern and Pat Olsen. Local social distancing regulations are enforced. Tickets: PrecedenceProductions.com
7:30 p.m. — “Tintypes,” the Tony nominated, nostalgic, musical revue of turn-of-the century America, plays at the Magic Circle Theatre. It offers snapshots – tintypes- of the changing times, as they blaze to life in a high-spirited brew of popular songs from the era, and the stories of five archetypes of the period, including the youngest man ever to be elected president, Teddy Roosevelt. Tickets: https://magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com/; info: 970-249-7838.
Saturday, January 22
8 a.m. — The Ouray Ice Festival and competition events at the Ouray Ice Park and Vendor Village. The annual competition and fundraising event brings in ice climbers of all skill levels. Attendees can demo the latest ice tools, apparel and gear from top vendors — plus gather at the top of the gorge to watch the world’s best ice-climbers compete. More than 100 interactive and educational climbing clinics available, plus evening entertainments. Mask-use encouraged at all outdoor events; required at indoor events. Info/admission details: ourayicepark.com.
6 p.m. — Uncompahgre Cattlemen’s Association Banquet at the Montrose County Event Center. Tickets: $50; advance purchase required. No tickets will be sold at the door. Buy at: Home Loan State Bank, Montrose and Olathe Producer’s Co-op and Montrose Implement and Motorsports. Social hour is 6 — 7 p.m.; dinner, catered by Jimmers BBQ, is served at 7 p.m.; dancing starts at 9 p.m. Drawings will be held for two rifles and door prizes.
6 p.m. — Colorado West Christian School’s 40th anniversary gala and fundraiser, at Precedence Music Academy, 513 E. Main St. Tickets: 970-249-1094.
7:30 p.m. — “Tintypes,” the Tony nominated, nostalgic, musical revue of turn-of-the century America, plays at the Magic Circle Theatre. It offers snapshots – tintypes- of the changing times, as they blaze to life in a high-spirited brew of popular songs from the era, and the stories of five archetypes of the period, including the youngest man ever to be elected president, Teddy Roosevelt. Tickets: https://magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com/; info: 970-249-7838.
Sunday, January 23
8 a.m. — The Ouray Ice Festival and competition events at the Ouray Ice Park and Vendor Village. The annual competition and fundraising event spans three days brings in ice climbers of all skill levels. Attendees can demo the latest ice tools, apparel and gear from top vendors — plus gather at the top of the gorge to watch the world’s best ice-climbers compete. More than 100 interactive and educational climbing clinics available, plus evening entertainments. Mask-use encouraged at all outdoor events; required at indoor events. Info/admission details: ourayicepark.com.
2 p.m. — “Tintypes,” the Tony nominated, nostalgic, musical revue of turn-of-the century America, plays at the Magic Circle Theatre. It offers snapshots – tintypes- of the changing times, as they blaze to life in a high-spirited brew of popular songs from the era, and the stories of five archetypes of the period, including the youngest man ever to be elected president, Teddy Roosevelt. Tickets: https://magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com/; info: 970-249-7838.
Tuesday, January 25
Noon — COVID-19 grief support group meets at Touch of Care Hospice, 1100 E. Main St. Facilitators Tom Smith and Catherine Vallejo. Info: 970-787-9988.
Wednesday, January 26
8 a.m. — The Forum meets at Colorado Mesa University’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. This week’s presentation is the Montrose Police Department’s new building and future plans. Upcoming Forum: Feb. 2, Remarkable Women in the Old West.
7 p.m. — 9 p.m. — USDA farmers meeting at the Montrose County Event Center, cosponsored by Shavano Conservation District, Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association and CSU Extension. RSVP/info: Jerry Allen, jerry.allen@usda.gov.