Friday, February 25
11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Regional Food Summit Gathering for the Western Slope, at the Montrose County Event Center. Sponsored by the Valley Food Partnership, the gathering brings together those interested in making sure topics important to agriculture and the food system in Montrose, Delta, Ouray, San Miguel and Mesa counties are represented at the state level. Zoom options available. Info: penelope@valleyfoodpartnership.org
7 — 9 p.m. — Western Slope singer/songwriter Tim Veazey plays Upstairs at Precedence, a concert sponsored by Upstairs at Precedence and Aspire Higher Media Productions. Veazey has shared the stage with such artists as B.J. Thomas, Felix Cavilere (The Rascals), Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, Ray Stevens, David Allen Coe, The Swinging Medallions, Kathy Mattea, Louise Mandrell, Ed Bruce, Sawyer Brown, Larry Gatlin, Chet Atkins, Mickey Newbury, and Karla Bonoff. Tickets: PrecedenceProductions.com. The venue is located at 511 E. Main St., Montrose. All local social distancing regulations are enforced.
7 — 9 p.m. — Fourth Friday Foreign Film, “Stray,” at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Saturday, February 26
7:30 a.m. — The Western Colorado Soil Health Conference begins with registration and check-in at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. The conference is a full day of workshops showing how famers, producers, gardeners, ranchers and related agencies how to apply soil health practices, particularly for drought resiliency. The conference begins with the first keynote address at about 8 a.m. and concludes with the final address at about 5 p.m. Walk-in registration is $55 or $20 for college students. Info: www.westerncoloradosoilhealth.org.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Guided snowshoe and ski tour of the winter wildlife up Red Mountain Pass, with biologist Steve Boyle. Moderate difficulty level at elevation of 8,000-plus feet. Dress for conditions and bring appropriate equipment, including snowshoes or nordic skis, poles, sunglasses, sunscreen, camera/smartphone, binoculars, water, sunscreen and lunch. No pets allo wed. Registration is by $35 donation to Uncompahgre Watershed Project ($20 for full time students); space limited to 18. Meet at Ouray Visitor Center, 1230 Main St. in Ouray. Info/registration: www.uncompahgrewatershed.org/events; info@uncompahgrewatershed.org, or leave a message at 970-325-3010.
7 — 9 p.m. — The musical comedy team Duo Baldo will perform at the Delta Performing Arts Center, 822 Grand Ave., Delta. This concert is sponsored by the Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association. Doors will open at 6 p.m. At the door tickets for single admission: $20/adult; $5/student. Season tickets: $45/adult; $15/student; $95/family. Masks will be required at this concert. Info: Connie Pittenger, 970-249-4308 or www.deltamontroseconcerts.com
Sunday, February 27
3 p.m. — Valley Symphony Orchestra Association winter concert, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Concertmaster and featured Debra TenNapel performs with the VSA in her last concert, along with principal cellist Martha Ditto, soprano Allyson Cotham and pianist Katy Kristoffersen. Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 at the door; $5 for students 17 and younger. Available at ValleySymphony.org or Clubb’s in Delta, 502 Main St. Info: 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org
Monday, February 28
1 p.m. — Don Paulson, curator of the Ouray County Historical Museum, will speak on “Pioneer San Juan Mountain Clergy and Churches” at the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. All are welcome to this program sponsored by the Montrose Genealogy Center.