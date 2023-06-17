Saturday, June 17
11 a.m. - Summer Community Drum Circle begins at Riverbottom Park. Bring your hand drums or rhythm instruments and a chair or blanket to sit on. Drummers of all ages and experiences are welcome. Info: 970-252-0908.
1 - 5 p.m. - 20th annual Montrose Food and Wine Festival, benefitting the Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club, at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater. Local food, beverage and craft vendors. Tickets for the festival are $35; www.blackcanyontickets.com, or at the gate on June 17. Sponsors dinner follows at 6 p.m. for those who sponsored the event. Info:www.montrosewinefestival.com
Monday, June 19
7 p.m. - The 101st Army Band of the Colorado National Guard at the Montrose Pavilion. Admission is free and the performance welcomes all ages.
Thursday, June 22
9 a.m. - Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at the Montrose County event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. Social time, followed by a business meeting, show-and-tell, and a program. The June program will be given by Carolyn Ray who will present a trunk show and information about using Studio 180 specialty rulers. After the meeting she will teach a class on constructing a quilt or table runner using Studio 180 tools. Info: 970-901 9991 (you may need to leave a message and we will return your call).
Tuesday, June 20
8 - 9 a.m. - BIG (Business Intentionally Grown) meets at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., for brews and monthly networking.
Noon - Grief Group meets at Touch of Care Hospice, 1100 East Main St., Suite B1, Montrose. Free and confidential for those experiencing bereavement.
Wednesday, June 21
Happy Summer Solstice!
5 p.m. - Exploring the National Parks presentation at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Join ranger Matt Johnson to explore national parks as revealed through animal stories and discuss volunteer opportunities. (Volunteer program is designed for older teens and adults.)
6:30 - 8 p.m. - Tacos & Trivia at Double Barrel Taco Company. Come solo or bring a group to compete at trivia. Double Barrel is at 347 E. Main St., Montrose.
Thursday, June 22
10 a.m. - Nature Storytime at La Raza Park, North Sixth Street and North Ute Avenue, Montrose, presented by Montrose Regional Library. Nature Storytime is for all ages and is held weekly at different locations. Dress for weather and bring your own blankets or chairs. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather-cancellation announcements. Safety waiver must be signed upon arrival. Next week’s Nature Storytime will be held at the Ute Indian Museum.
11 a.m . - 2 p.m. - Fourth- grader History Buff Day at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose. Learn about Ute culture; hang with Billy the History Buff, explore a tipi, learn about the Bar Dance and explore the new Naturescape playground. Colorado fourth-graders can get a free History Colorado membership, giving them access to the Ute Museum by signing up at historycolorado.org/history buff.
4:30 - 5:30 p.m. - Books-n-Bites Book Club for ages 9 - 13 (ish) meets at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. First St., to discuss “Sugar and Spite,” by Gail D. Villanueva. Special guest from PEER Kindness joins the conversation as the club delves into topics of friendship and bullying. Sign up at bit.ly/mrldyouth or at the Youth Services Desk.
6 p.m. - Open mic night with host Coral Skye at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. All levels and genres are welcome to participate as time allows.
June 23
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Princess Mini Camp, Elevation Academy of Dance, 413 N. First St., Montrose. For ages 2 - 4; $ 40. Princess dance class, tea party, craft, dress-up, games and more; parents drop off students for the event. Space is very limited; register ASAP at www.elevationacademyofdance.org. Info: info@elevationacademyofdance.org; 970-252-6321.
Noon - Montrose Amateur Radio Club takes part in a national radio exercise as part of Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day. Public observation welcome; Sunset Mesa. (Go down West Main Street to Chipeta, turn left, and head south on Chipeta. Hogback Road to the top of Sunset Mesa will be on the left, just after Orchard Road.) The event concludes at noon June 24.
1:30 p.m. - Dungeons & Dragons at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Come play DnD at the library at this beginner level program for preteens and teens (ages 9 - about 16). Sign up at
5:30 - 7:30 p.m. - Banjo Fran Art Show & Farewell at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose. Closing reception for June’s featured artist, Francesca Hovagimian, and farewell party before she leaves Montrose. Refreshments served.
6 - 9 p.m. - Neon Sky Band patio party at Black Canyon Golf Club, 1350 Birch St., Montrose.
6 p .m. - Union of None plays at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose.
7 p.m. - Madams, Murder and Mayhem historic walking tour downtown Montrose. Join the Montrose County Historical Museum for the tour; $10/person. Reservations required; 970-249-2085. Meet at the museum, 21 N. Rio Grande (historic depot building).
7 - 9 p.m. - Disco Fuego at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Fiery and feverish funk fiesta! Put on your dancing shoes.
June 24
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans presents Rock the Block, 500 block of Montrose Main Street and Ucompahgre Avenue. Free, public event to kick off summer, with food trucks, music, nonprofit fair and activities all day long, as well as a special guest appearance by HunterGirl, who is performing a benefit concert in Cerise Park for veterans the same evening. Info: 970-650-2507 or www.buildinglives.org/rocktheblock/
Noon - Ridgway River Fest begins a Rollans Park, Ridgway. Silent auction, booths, giveaways, interactive learning and the day’s highlight, “Junk on the Unc” race in which boaters, having created water craft made from scrap materials not intended for river travel, race down the river to the finish line. Also, rubber ducky race, presentations and live music, starting at 4:15 p.m., by The Last Spike. Info: https://ridgwayriverfest.org/
4 p.m. - Gates open at Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park for the Freedom Sings Colorado concert, featuring the stories of local veterans set to music by Nashville songwriters, and headlining HunterGirl. The concert benefits Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. Tickets: $30 for adult general admission; $20 for 12 and younger; at whafv.org. Bring your own lawn chairs. Beer, wine and food available for purchase. Overflow parking is on top of Sunset Mesa, with golf cart shuttles provided down to the amphitheater.
Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. The format is: Date first, then time, the event, address, then other information. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.