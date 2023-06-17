Saturday, June 17

11 a.m. - Summer Community Drum Circle begins at Riverbottom Park. Bring your hand drums or rhythm instruments and a chair or blanket to sit on. Drummers of all ages and experiences are welcome. Info: 970-252-0908.



