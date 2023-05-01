May 2
8 - 9 s.m. - BIG and Brews weekly networking at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose, for networking among business owners, team leaders and entrepreneurs.
Wednesday, May 3
8 a.m. - 9 a.m. - The Forum welcomes City Senior Planner Jace Hochwalt, who will discuss the city’s recent housing needs assessment survey. Free. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
9:30 a.m. - Free Botanic Gardens rose pruning workshop, presented by Paige Payne, experienced garden caretaker and landscape designer. Hands-on workshop includes how-to's followed by opportunity to prune some of the roses in the American Rose Society Affiliated Chapter Rose Garden at the Botanic Gardens. Bring your gardening gloves and hand pruners. Refreshments in the gardens at 10:30. Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive (behind the Pavilion Events Center).
7 - 9 p.m. - Open mic night at Horsefly Brewing Co., 640 E. Main St., Montrose.
Thursday, May 4
6:30 - 10 p.m. - Live at the Candle Factory: Begonia, with opener Rachael Jenkins, Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose.
Friday, May 5
7 a.m. - 7 p.m. - Cinco de Mayo at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. $5 pints, taco trucks and live music with Cousin Curtiss.
4:30 - 7 p.m. - First Friday at the Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., featuring the Red Rocks Exhibit and Senior CommUnity Care of Colorado PACE show. Also, enjoy jazz music by Mixed Bag Jazz during First Friday. The MCA displays several exhibits, hosts shows and offers a variety of classes and programs — all for all ages.
7:30 - 9 p.m. - Karaoke and dancing at the Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose.
Saturday, May 6
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Spring Fling Craft Show at Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds.
9 a.m. - Montrose Library Book Club discusses “The Overstory” by Rachel Powers, in the meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Info: lmclean@montroselibrary.org
9 a.m. - Columbine Quilters meet at Welcome Home Alliance Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Business meeting at 9:30; show-and-tell at 10:30; refreshments and program “English Paper Piecing.” A small fee of $3 for supplies. Visitors are always welcome. For more information: Paula paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849.
1 - 3 p.m. - Alpine Bank hosts Shred Day at 2770 Alpine Drive, Montrose. Free, on-site shredding to securely dispose of unwanted documents with personal information. (Limit of four boxes). Donations accepted to benefit Montrose girls golf and boys soccer.
7 - 10 p.m. - Adult Prom fundraiser by Mrs. Claus for a Cause at The Temple, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. Theme: Throwback. Live music and dancing, gourmet chocolate charcuterie and fruit, charcuterie boards, champagne, live and silent auctions, classic prom photos photo booth and slide show featuring guests’ high school photos. Tickets: Eventbrite, Mrs. Claus for a Cause presents The Prom; www.mrsclausforacause.org; 800-231-0609; mrsclausforacaus@yahoo.com
8 - 9 p.m. - Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast Comedy Night, featuring Steve Gastineau. Tickets: $15, 21 and older only. Visit canyoncreekbedandbreakfast.com and click “Comedy” for info and tickets. Canyon Creek is at 820 E. Main St. in Montrose
Sunday, May 7
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Spring Fling Craft Show at Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds.
