Thursday, September 14

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. - BeaconFest at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, celebrates age with music, food, educational seminars, prize giveaways, and connection with businesses and agencies dedicated to helping older adults. The event is free. Info: 970-243-8829.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?