All month
Arendis LLC, 1681 E. Niagara Road, is hosting a food drive for Sharing Ministries for the month of July. Those who bring at least two non-perishable food items to the store for donation will receive a 15% discount on purchases. Suggested items include: Canned proteins (like tuna, chicken, beef); canned vegetables and fruits; cereal products, including granola/protein/breakfast bars; pastas; powdered milk and instant potatoes; sugar; flour and hygiene products like toothpaste, toothbrushes, new socks, P38 can openers. Info: 970-497-3474.
Wednesday, July 6
8 — 9 a.m. — The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. This week’s topic: Buying Local: Farmers’ Market, Valley Food Partnership.
5:30 — 7:30 p.m. — Montrose Uncompahgre Trails chapter meeting upstairs at Montrose Bicycle Outfitters, 105 Merchant Drive.
5:30 — 9 p.m. — Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears Live in the Courtyard, 610 Clinton St., Ridgway. $15 per person, www.sherbino.org
7 p.m. — The Montrose County Historical Society presents The LeNoue family, describing the winery and the Woods family farm. They will explain the winery development and its many products. Friendship Hall, Pioneer Room on Montrose County Fairgrounds. Admission is free, the public is invited. Light refreshments may be available. Social distancing and COVID procedures are encouraged.
Friday, July 8
6 — 9 p.m. — Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans presents a free community concert by Freedom Sings USA, which pairs top country music songwriters with veterans to set their stories to song. The concert (music starts at 7) will feature some of their hits, along with songs created from veterans’ experiences. The concert is at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park and is free (donations accepted). Cash wine bar and food trucks.
6 p.m. — Block 64 Concert Series at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., featuring You Knew Me When.
7 p.m. — Adam Agee + Jon Sousa: A Night of Irish Music, at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets: $20; bit.ly/367FOsd
Saturday, July 9
9 a.m. — July Library Book club, discussing John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden.” Meet on the east lawn of the Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. (The lawn is off the South Cascade Avenue side of the library.)
9 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Let’s Talk About Water, a local forum on water issues, Montrose Regional Library.
10 a.m. — Battle for Baily fundraiser for Baily Massano and her medical expenses, 1265 H Road, Delta. Mud volleyball, corn hole and silent auction to help Massano defray medical expenses incurred due to acute liver failure and a liver transplant.
8 — 9:30 p.m. — Comedy at Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast, 820 E. Main St. Featuring Freddy Charles and Lindsay Glazer. Show is for adults 21 and older. Tickets: $15 at https://tinyurl.com/canyoncreekcomedy. Info: canyoncreekbedandbreakfast.com (click the COMEDY button).
Tuesday, July 12
7 — 8:30 p.m. — Eric Stucky Live in the Courtyard, 610 Clinton St., Ridgway. $15 per person, www.sherbino.org
Wednesday, July 13
1 — 3 p.m. — Let it Flow, intuitive alcohol ink painting, Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. , with instructor Jana Adams. $40. All materials provided; no experience necessary.
7 — 8:30 p.m. — Tiffany Christopher Live in the Courtyard, 610 Clinton St., Ridgway. $15 per person, www.sherbino.org.
4:30 — 7 p.m. — Five-year celebration event for Montrose Community Rec Center, 16350 Woodgate Road. Free food, games, music and more, plus vendors.
Thursday, July 14
6 — 9 p.m. — Troutapalooza 2022 River Benefit & Auction at High Pie Pizzeria & Tap Room, 100 W. Colorado Ave., Telluride. A benefit for conservation of fish habitat and water quality in the San Miguel River watershed, with live and silent auctions featuring exclusive guided trips, special rods, reels, and other high-end gear, clothing and accessories. Advance ticket purchase required: $50 per person includes food, beer, wine, and contribution to nonprofit watershed efforts. Information: https://troutapalooza.org/fundraiser-and-auction/ or email conservation@troutapalooza.org.
Friday, July 15
All day — Ranch & Farm Heritage, two-day event. Petting zoo, pony rides, kids art show. Gunfights, Live music with Ghost River Band, Cash bars. Vendors, Food Trucks. Living History Demonstrations. Museum of the Mountain West, 68169 Miami Road, Montrose. $15 adult; $12.50, seniors over 65 and active military; $10, youth 6 — 15. Children under 6 get in free.
9 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Black Canyon Quilt Show, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose. Adult admission: $5. More than 150 quilts by local artists on display; shoppers’ boutique; quilt appraisals by appointment (Betty, 970-708-2099), classes. Visit blackcanyonquiltshow.com for more information and to purchase a raffle ticket if you cannot attend.
7:30 — 9 p.m. — Birds of Play on the Citizens State Bank rooftop. (Doors at 7 p.m.) $30 per person, www.sherbino.org
Saturday, July 16
All day — Ranch & Farm Heritage, two-day event. Petting zoo, pony rides, kids art show. Gunfights, Live music with Ghost River Band, Cash bars. Vendors, Food Trucks. Living History Demonstrations. Museum of the Mountain West, 68169 Miami Road, Montrose. $15 adult; $12.50, seniors over 65 and active military; $10, youth 6 — 15. Children under 6 get in free.
9 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Black Canyon Quilt Show, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose. Adult admission: $5. Evening lecture by quilt artist David Taylor. More than 150 quilts by local artists on display; shoppers’ boutique; quilt appraisals by appointment (Betty, 970-708-2099), classes. Visit blackcanyonquiltshow.com for more information and to purchase a raffle ticket if you cannot attend.
7:30 p.m. — Gasoline Lollipops with Bonnie and Taylor Sims live at the Sherbino, 604 Clinton St., Ridgway. $40 per person, www.sherbino.org
Sunday, July 17
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Black Canyon Quilt Show, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose. Adult admission: $5. More than 150 quilts by local artists on display; shoppers’ boutique; quilt appraisals by appointment (Betty, 970-708-2099), classes. Visit blackcanyonquiltshow.com for more information and to purchase a raffle ticket if you cannot attend.
2 p.m. — Auditions at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., for “Amadeus.” Cast calls for 10 to 12 men and three to four women, of varying ages. Audition packets at MagicCirclePlayers.com
4 — 7 p.m. — Spark Studios block party, hosted by Church180 at Riverbottom Park, Montrose. Food, fun and games to kick off the church’s Vacation Bible School. The block party is open to the public. Those interested in registering children for VBS can visitchurch180.net/VBS