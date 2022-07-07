Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
All month
Arendis LLC, 1681 E. Niagara Road, is hosting a food drive for Sharing Ministries for the month of July. Those who bring at least two non-perishable food items to the store for donation will receive a 15% discount on purchases. Suggested items include: Canned proteins (like tuna, chicken, beef); canned vegetables and fruits; cereal products, including granola/protein/breakfast bars; pastas; powdered milk and instant potatoes; sugar; flour and hygiene products like toothpaste, toothbrushes, new socks, P38 can openers. Info: 970-497-3474.
Friday, July 8
6 — 9 p.m. — Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans presents a free community concert by Freedom Sings USA, which pairs top country music songwriters with veterans to set their stories to song. The concert (music starts at 7) will feature some of their hits, along with songs created from veterans’ experiences. The concert is at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park and is free (donations accepted). Cash wine bar and food trucks.
6 p.m. — Block 64 Concert Series at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., featuring You Knew Me When.
7 p.m. — Adam Agee + Jon Sousa: A Night of Irish Music, at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets: $20; bit.ly/367FOsd
7:30 p.m. — Preserving Colorado’s Trails Using Citizen Science. By Kendall Chastain, Conservation Coordinator, Colorado Mountain Club. Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Saturday, July 9
9 a.m. — July Library Book club, discussing John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden.” Meet on the east lawn of the Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. (The lawn is off the South Cascade Avenue side of the library.)
9:30 a.m. — Nature Detectives: BATS! (Kids ages 6 and up) Learn some cool things about bats, play a game and make your own bat puppet to take home. swim beach picnic area, Dutch Charlie entrance.
10 a.m. — Battle for Baily fundraiser for Baily Massano and her medical expenses, 1265 H Road, Delta. Mud volleyball, corn hole and silent auction to help Massano defray medical expenses incurred due to acute liver failure and a liver transplant.
8 — 9:30 p.m. — Comedy at Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast, 820 E. Main St. Featuring Freddy Charles and Lindsay Glazer. Show is for adults 21 and older. Tickets: $15 at https://tinyurl.com/canyoncreekcomedy. Info: canyoncreekbedandbreakfast.com (click the COMEDY button).
8 p.m. — Campfire Sing. Join Ulli Sir Jesse for a fun evening making new friends and singing some old favorites by the tipi! Ridgway State Park. Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Sunday, July 10
10 a.m. — Butterfly Walk! Join park educator for a talk about butterflies in the area and the Colorado Butterfly Monitoring Network. Then, take a walk along the Oak Leaf loop trail. About 1 mile. Meet at the Uncompahgre River bridge, Pa-Cho-Chu-Puk entrance.
1:30 — 4:30 p.m. — Touch Tables: Animal Tracks and Scat! Look at a variety of tracks and scat with materials to draw some of your own. Ridgway State Park, swim beach shower/picnic area. Dutch Charlie entrance.
Monday, July 11
5:30 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby meets at the Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room, 320 S. Second St., to promote recent local actions for sustainability. Nonpartisan, national environmental group. All are welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
Tuesday, July 12
7 — 8:30 p.m. — Eric Stucky Live in the Courtyard, 610 Clinton St., Ridgway. $15 per person, www.sherbino.org
Wednesday, July 13
1 — 3 p.m. — Let it Flow, intuitive alcohol ink painting, Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. , with instructor Jana Adams. $40. All materials provided; no experience necessary.
7 — 8:30 p.m. — Tiffany Christopher Live in the Courtyard, 610 Clinton St., Ridgway. $15 per person, www.sherbino.org.
Thursday, July 14
4:30 — 7 p.m. — Five-year celebration event for Montrose Community Rec Center, 16350 Woodgate Road. Free food, games, music and more, plus vendors.
6 — 9 p.m. — Troutapalooza 2022 River Benefit & Auction at High Pie Pizzeria & Tap Room, 100 W. Colorado Ave., Telluride. A benefit for conservation of fish habitat and water quality in the San Miguel River watershed, with live and silent auctions featuring exclusive guided trips, special rods, reels, and other high-end gear, clothing and accessories.Advance ticket purchase required: $50 per person includes food, beer, wine, and contribution to nonprofit watershed efforts. Sponsored and organized by Trout Unlimited’s Gunnison Gorge Anglers, Telluride Outside and Alpine Bank. Information: https://troutapalooza.org/fundraiser-and-auction/ or email conservation@troutapalooza.org.
Friday, July 15
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Ranch & Farm Heritage, first day. Petting zoo, kids' activities, live music, cash bar, vendors, food and drink, history demonstrations. TinTypes. Museum of the Mountain West, 68169 Miami Road, Montrose.Tickets $0-15. At the gate or online, museumofthemountainwest.org.
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Black Canyon Quilt Show, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose. Adult admission: $5. More than 150 quilts by local artists on display; shoppers’ boutique; quilt appraisals by appointment (Betty, 970-708-2099), classes. Visit blackcanyonquiltshow.com for more information and to purchase a raffle ticket if you cannot attend.
7:30 - 9 p.m. — Birds of Play on the Citizens State Bank rooftop. (Doors at 7 p.m.) $30 per person, www.sherbino.org