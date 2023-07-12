Wednesday, July 12

8 - 9 a.m. - Steve Pope of Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association presents at the Forum, CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. The Forum is free. Learn more about water management and delivery in the valley, including via the Gunnison Tunnel. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?