Friday, September 24
4 — 8 p.m. — Montrose Rod & Gun Club gun show, 1001 N. Second St., Friendship Hall. Admission is $5, or a three-day pass for $10. Children younger than 12 are admitted free with paid adult.
4 p.m. — 4:30 p.m. — First Colorado Top Hands Rodeo Team enters Ridgway for parade around Hartwell Park as part of Old West Fest. https://tinyurl.com/festscheduleR (scroll up on page)
5 p.m. — 7 p.m. — Ridgway Roundup; downtown Ridgway shopping experience with live street music as part of the Old West Fest. https://tinyurl.com/festscheduleR (scroll up on page)
6 p.m. — Madams, Murders and Mayhem downtown walking tour, hosted by the Montrose County Historical Museum. Meet at the museum at 21 Rio Grande Ave. $10/person. RSVP at 970-249-2085.
6 — 7 p.m. — “The Real Sons of Katie Elder” by historian Jim Pettengill, Ridgway Town Hall Community Room. This feature of Old West Fest will be followed by the John Wayne movie of the same name, form 7 — p.m., also at the community room. Other Friday Old West events and ticket info at https://tinyurl.com/festscheduleR (scroll up on page).
Saturday, September 25
All day — Ridgway Old West Fest, featuring True Grit walking tours, model train open house, mini-horse exhibit, Galloping Goose rides and train yard tours, decorate-a-hat kids’ workshop, showing of “True Grit,” Ouray County Courthouse open for walk-throughs, True Grit Homestead open, Ouray County Ranch History Museum open, “I Was There,” a meet-and-greet opportunity with some of those present for the filming of the original True Grit, mule-packing demo, kiddie train rides, Spanish Flu pandemic presentation by Kevin Chismire, open mic Western music and poetry, barbecue, book signing for “True Grit: A 50-Year Tribute,” Wild West heroes and villains look-alike contest, Wild West show with Colorado Top hands Rodeo drill teams, Western karaoke, “The Western Myth in Film” by Ken Stofferahn, Don Paulson’s presentation about Galloping Geese and similar rail cars and award-winning artist Carin Mari in concert. Event times and locations vary. For times and locations, as well as ticketing information, visit https://tinyurl.com/festscheduleR (scroll up on page).
9 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Ski Swap at the Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive. The Elks are seeking donations of previously owned winter sports gear for snowboarding and skiing prior to the swap. Bring donations to the lodge or call 970-901-7232 to arrange a pick-up.
9 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Montrose Rod & Gun Club gun show, 1001 N. Second St., Friendship Hall. Admission is $5. Children younger than 12 are admitted free with paid adult.
5:30 — 7:30 p.m. — Dinner on Main Street, a benefit for Sharing Ministries and Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans. Join friends and neighbors at common tables on Main Street, which will be closed from Townsend to Cascade, and enjoy dinner catered by Jimmers BBQ. Drink pouring by Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club volunteers; those proceeds benefit the club. Presentation of community award. Tickets: $20. Ages under 5, free. Purchase at https://bit.ly/37JXFRF
6:30 — 8:30 p.m. — Live music by David Nunn in the Tavern at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
September 26
9 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Montrose Rod & Gun Club gun show, 1001 N. Second St., Friendship Hall. Admission is $5. Children younger than 12 are admitted free with paid adult.
