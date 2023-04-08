Saturday, April 8
8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Majestic Mesas District of Boy Scouts of America’s pinewood derby, at Bill Heddles Recreation Center, 531 N. Palmer St., Delta. Registration 8 – 9:30 a.m.; races follow at 10 a.m., with awards at 12:30 p.m. Free admission, all welcome. Lunch $5.
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Flea Market Craft Show, Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose.
10 - 11 a.m. - Super Science Saturday at the Olathe Community Center, 115 Main St., Olathe. Learn about rocks, minerals and fossils from special guests from the Uncompahgre Treasure Club. All ages of science enthusiasts are welcome to this free event, hosted by the Montrose Regional Library.
10:30 - 11:30 a.m. - Easter for Kids at Living Word Lutheran Church at 2820 Peyton Drive, Montrose. Children ages 0-10 with a parent or caregiver are invited to stop in anytime to discover the events of Holy Week and to learn about Jesus’ love. Families can stay for a hot dog lunch. Contact pastorhennig@gmail.com for more information.
7 p.m. - Live at the Candle Factory: You Knew Me When. Husband and wife folk-rock duo play the Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. No cover charge.
7:30 p.m. - Zikr Dance Ensemble presents Mysteries, Rites and Revelations in a show at Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. To purchase tickets, visit ticketbud.com/events/search and enter “Zikr.” $25 (plus ticketing fee) for general admission and $15 (plus ticketing fee) for full-time students.
8 p.m. - Bilingual Easter Vigil at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1800 St. Mary Drive, Montrose. Easter Vigil in Spanish, same time, at Our Lady of Fatima Mission, 211 Main St., Olathe.
Sunday, April 9
6 a.m. - Sunrise Easter service, All Saints Anglican Church, 2057 S. Townsend Ave. Montrose. (Bring bells).
7:30 a.m. - Easter Sunday breakfast, followed by worship at 9 a.m., at Living Word Lutheran Church, 2820 Peyton Drive, Montrose. Info: pastorhennig@gmail.com
9 - 10 a.m. - Easter brunch and worship at Montrose First Church of the Nazarene, 705 S. 12th St.
9 a.m. - noon - Christ Church of the Valley Easter services and egg hunt. Brunch at 9 a.m.; service at 10:30 a.m., with egg hunt to follow the service.
9 a.m. - Easter Eucharist at All Saints Anglican Church, 2057 S. Townsend Ave. Montrose.
9 a.m. - Easter Mass (English) at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1800 St. Mary Drive, Montrose. Spanish Mass at 11 a.m.
9:30 a.m. - Summit Church Easter service at Fox Theater, 27 S. Cascade Ave., Montrose. Free, G-rated for all ages. Coffee at San Juan Brews after. Info: summitchurchmontrose.org
9:30 a.m. - Easter at First Presbyterian Church, 1840 E. Niagara Road, Montrose.
10 a.m. - Easter Sunday service and brunch at Christ Lutheran Church of Montrose, 1980 N. Townsend Ave.
10 a.m. - Easter at Crossroads Victory Church of Montrose, 515 Hillcrest Drive. Easter egg hunt follows the service.
10:30 a.m. - Easter Sunday service at Victory Baptist Church, 2980 N. Townsend Ave., Montrose.
1 p.m. - Easter Mass in Spanish at Our Lady of Fatima Mission, 211 Main St., Olathe.
3 - 5 p.m. - Michelle DeYoung, Grammy- winning mezzo-soprano, at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Presented by the Western Slope Concert Series. Tickets start at $28; purchase at eventbrite.com (search “Michelle DeYoung”).
6 - 7:15 p.m. - Easter at Grace Community Church, 16731 Woodgate Road, Montrose.
Monday, April 10
1 p.m. - Botany Bonanza with Great Old Broads for Wilderness led by botanist extraordinaire Peggy Lyon. Meet at Ridgway Library, 300 Charles St., Ridgway.
Tuesday, April 11
5 p.m. – Citizens’ Climate Lobby meets in person at the Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Nonpartisan, national, environmental. All are welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
Wednesday, April 12
8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum presents Donald Paulson’s “Peaks of the Uncompahgre.” Paulson will share the history of how area peaks got their names and also share photos of each peak. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. The event is free.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. – Veterans Resource Tour, Bill Heddles Recreation Center, 531 N. Palmer St., Delta. Veterans can connect with a variety of services, such as healthcare enrollment, benefits and veteran organizations. Presented by the VA Western Colorado Health Care System. Info: 970-393-0791.
