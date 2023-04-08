Saturday, April 8

8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Majestic Mesas District of Boy Scouts of America’s pinewood derby, at Bill Heddles Recreation Center, 531 N. Palmer St., Delta. Registration 8 – 9:30 a.m.; races follow at 10 a.m., with awards at 12:30 p.m. Free admission, all welcome. Lunch $5.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?