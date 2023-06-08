Friday, June 9
10 a.m. - 4H petting zoo story time at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. (east lawn). Special themed story time with animals to spend time with after.
7 p.m. - The Montrose County Historical Museum will be offering a Historic Walking tour of “Legends and True Tales.” This short walk will take you to the alleys of our historic downtown, where you will learn the location of our first jail and courthouse, famous visitors, and the stories behind the walls. Please meet at the Museum (21 N. Rio Grande Ave.) Space is limited, so RSVP by email or phone at 970-249-2085. $10/per person.
Saturday, June 10
10 a.m. - Bosom Buddies ‘Fun-raiser’ cornhole tournament at Montrose Recreation Center, Woodgate Road. Come watch two-person teams, who have paid to register, compete for prizes; food and beer available for purchase. Event benefits Bosom Buddies, a support group for breast cancer patients and survivors. Registration has been extended up to the day of the event; register at www.BosomBuddiesSWC.org; $35 per person/$70 per team. Receive day pass to Rec Center and T- shirt, while supplies last. Long toss competition also available; priced per cornhole bag. Beer tent, food trucks on site.
10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Community Appreciation Festival at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose. The museum is hosting a grand opening for its new Naturescape Playground, inpired by the living history of the three Ute tribes. The Community Appreciation Festival, held in conjunction with the grand opening, offers free museum admission, sales in the gift shop, a silent auction, hands-on education activities and performances by Indigenous partners, including hoop dancing, kids dances, flute playing and story telling with Ute Mountain Ute Elder Norman Lopez and the release of “Bear Dance, Then and Now,” featuring Ute Mountain Ute tribal member Regina Lopez Whiteskunk. Also: Leave a handprint on canvas to honor missing and murdered indigenous women; enjoy living history presentation; bottled water from the Montrose Lions Club; the Montrose Regional Library’s book van; a display on the history of how dogs were used before the horse arrived in historical times; kids’ bounce house; Gregg Deal art exhibit and the work of Native American arts and crafts vendors. Free popsicles and fudgesicles at noon, while supplies last.
Monday, June 12
4:30 - 6:30 - Citizens' Climate Lobby at Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Action items regarding reduced electricity efficiency, weatherization locally. Also presented at Montrose Farmers Market Saturdays 9 a.m. -1 p.m. Non-partisan, national nonprofit, environmental. All welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
Thursday, June 15
1 - 2:30 p.m. – Presentation on "Taking Care of the Uncompahgre River Valley,” Montrose Library Meeting Room, 320 S. Second St. Leaders of three organizations working to preserve and improve water conditions in the Uncompahgre River Watershed will share their organization's missions and activities and describe conditions being addressed to ensure long-term watershed health in the valley. Presenters: Tanya Ishikawa, executive director of Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership; Mendy Stewart, Education and Outreach coordinator of Shavano Conservation District; and Melanie Rees, board president of Friends of the River Uncompahgre. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley. Free event open to everyone. For more information, go to lwv-uv.org
4:30 - 8 p.m. - DMEA annual meeting at election, Cedaredge High School, 575 SE Deer Creek Drive, Cedaredge. Food, dessert, business meeting/Q&A; entertainment; door prizes including one PlayStation5 home setup. If you did not return your ballot by mail, you may vote at the meeting.
6 - 9 p.m. - ‘The Battle of France vs. America’ blind wine-tasting event at Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club, 1869 E. Main St., Montrose. Starts with champagne reception. Andrea Lowe, WSET founder and wine educator at Sommelier Secrets Wine School will walk you through how to blind-taste wines like a pro. Each wine will use the same scoring system in place at the Judgment of Paris in 1976, and will be paired with small bites of complementing food. Tickets: $125/person; www.montrosewinefestival.com (select from under the Festival 2023 tab). Info: aakins@bcbgc.org.
Friday, June 16
5:30 p.m. - Gates open for Night Ranger: Celebrating 40 Years, in concert at The Bridges Golf and Country Club, 2500 Bridges Drive, Montrose. Concert benefits The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center and Montrose Community Foundation. Tickets available at The Bridges Pro Shop, The Liquor Store, Timberline Bank (Montrose) or Fisher’s Liquor (Grand Junction); online at events.ourtownmatters.net; 970-765-0913.
6 .m. - Whispers in The Alleys pub crawl with the Montrose County Historical Museum. Visit three historical buildings, enjoy a drink and learn building history — along with ghost stories. 21 and older. $25/ticket includes appetizers; drinks are self-purchase. Reservations required. Info/tickets: 970-249-2085.
Saturday, June 17
1 - 5 p.m. - 20th annual Montrose Food and Wine Festival, benefitting the Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club, at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater. Local food, beverage and craft vendors. Tickets for the festival are $35; www.blackcanyontickets.com, or at the gate on June 17. Sponsors dinner follows at 6 p.m. for those who sponsored the event. Info:www.montrosewinefestival.com
Monday, June 19
7 p.m. - The 101st Army Band of the Colorado National Guard at the Montrose Pavilion. Admission is free and the performance welcomes all ages.
