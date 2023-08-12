Saturday, August 12

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - The Ridgway Rendezvous Arts and Craft Festival, located at the junction of Highways 550 and 62 in Ridgway. This year's event will include live music, live art demonstrations, an assortment of food concessions and delicious brews from regional breweries and also signature drinks such as margaritas, bloody Marys and wine. Admission is free. For more information, contact Weehawken Creative Arts at questions@weehawkenarts.org or call 970-318-0308 or 970-318-0150.



