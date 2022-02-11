Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email people can contact to receive the necessary credentials.
Friday, February 11
5 p.m. — “My Funny Valentine: The Greatest Show” fundraiser at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Dinner and show at this time. Show only at 7:30 p.m. Tickets/info:mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, February 12
8 — 10 a.m. — Breakfast fundraiser to benefit the families of three Tuxedo Corn Co. employees who were killed in a Dec. 21 crash in Delta County, and to benefit the man who survived, but who was critically injured. Knights of Columbus and the Western Colorado Migrant Rural Coalition host the breakfast as St. Michael’s Church, 628 Meeker St., Delta.
9 — 11 a.m. — Montrose County Republicans caucus training, Pioneer Room, Friendship Hall. Learn the caucus process and find out about becoming a Republican Central Committee member. Interested unaffiliated voters are welcome. RSVP to GOPREP2022@protonmail.com.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — The mobile vaccine bus for COVID-19 shots is at River Valley Family Health Center, 1010 S. Rio Grande Ave, Montrose. Registration: https://montrose-212-cdphe-mvu15.youcanbook.me Insurance and ID are not required. Walkups welcome.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Guided snowshoe/ski tour of the Red Mountain Mining District with historian Don Paulson. Moderate difficulty level; elevation of 8,000-plus feet. Meet at the Ouray Visitor Center, 1230 Main St., Ouray, to carpool. Bring snowshoes, nordic skis, poles, appropriate clothing and gear, as well as food, snacks, sunglasses, sunscreen, small binoculars and a camera. No pets allowed. $35. Registration is limited to 18 people; www.uncompahgrewatershed.org./events or call 970-325-3010.
10 a.m. — The Winter Rim Romp race once slated for this time has been canceled.
2 p.m. — Montrose’s Got Talent competition, at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets: $10/adults and $5 students. Available from Montrose Economic Development Corp. or at the door.
2 p.m. — “My Funny Valentine: The Greatest Show” fundraiser at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets/info:mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
4 — 7 p.m. — Galentine’s Party at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave. Celebrate with your gal-pals by enjoying treats, drinks, crafts, shopping, massages and more. Tickets: $49 at square.link/u/qlIS6I9F.
6 — 8 p.m. — San Juan Brews Date Night Art Class with Anne Hockenberry. $30 per person or $50 per couple for step-by-step painting instruction. Leave with a finished piece on canvas. San Juan Brewing is at 512 E. Main St. in Montrose.
Sunday, February 13
9 a.m. — 2 p.m. — The mobile vaccine bus for COVID-19 shots is at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (north lot), 1855 St. Mary’s Drive, Montrose. Registration: https://montrose-213-cdphe-mvu15.youcanbook.me. Walkups welcome. Insurance and ID are not required.
10 — 11 a.m. — Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, parish hall. Includes pancakes, blueberry pancakes, bacon, sausage, French toast, biscuits and gravy. Donations only; net proceeds will be given to a local charity.
Monday, February 14
1 p.m. — Chocolate, Cupid and Cassanova: The Valentine Trifecta, at Montrose Senior Center, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Kate Burke’s history series explores the lore and lure of Valentine’s Day. Bring valentines to share. Chocolate for everyone is provided.
Wednesday, February 16
Noon — Financial Focus seminar at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Montrose; hosted by ElderAdo Financial. Review of firm updates; what happened in 2021; what we’re monitoring in 2022 and emotional investing. Reserve spot at info@elderadofinancial.com or call 970-249-990; text 970-444-9440. Event will be live-streamed.
Thursday, February 17
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — The mobile vaccine bus for COVID-19 shots will be at MADA, 17 N. Sixth St., Montrose. Vaccines are free; no ID or insurance is required. Appointments at https://montrose-217-cdphe-mvu15.youcanbook.me. Walk-ups are welcome.
Friday, February 18
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — The mobile vaccine bus for COVID-19 shots is at the Montrose Community Recreation Center (west lot), 16350 Woodgate Road, Montrose. Registration link: https://montrose-218-cdphe-mvu15.youcanbook.me . Walk-ups welcome. Insurance and ID are not required.
6:30 p.m. — Doors open for Paul Jarvis, solo acoustic bass, at Healthy Rhythm Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets: $15 at www.healthyrhythm.net. Show starts at 7 p.m.
Saturday, February 19
6 p.m. — Beyond the Seven Summits with Gerry Roach, Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St, Montrose. Legendary climber and author, Roach, presents his quest for the Seven Summits starting at 7 p.m. Q&A is from 8 – 9 p.m. Tickets for this fundraiser for Always Choose Adventures are $25. Visit tinyurl.com/jerryroachprec to purchase tickets.