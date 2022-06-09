Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Thursday, June 9
7:30 p.m. — Ignite Montrose returns to Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast, 820 E. Main St. Enjoy five-minute talks on topics such as the Azores, Amache prison camp, adventures of a “doggie cop” and more. The next Ignite will be Oct. 6.
Friday, June 10
6 — 9 p.m. — Neon Sky performs at the Rusty Putter patio (Black Canyon Golf Course restaurant), 1350 Birch St., Montrose.
6:30 — 7:30 p.m. — Slow Roll Rainbow Ride at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose. Bring your bikes down the alley to the side doors for beer, bike decorating, free bike checks and giveaways sponsored by TREK. The ride leaves Mosaic at 7:30 p.m., cruising around town and ending at San Juan Brews for beer and music. All ages/abilities welcome on ride. Bring lights and follow all traffic laws.
7:30 p.m. — “Wild and Edible Plants of Colorado” Join Bruce Bauerle, experienced speaker, naturalist and award winning educator. Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Saturday, June 11
8:30 a.m. — Registration/check-in for Life Choices Family Resource Center’s Walk for Life, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Walk begins and 9 a.m. and proceeds down Niagara Avenue to Townsend Avenue, looping back on Hillcrest to the church (approximately 3 miles). After, enjoy a barbecue, bouncy house and other family fun at St. Mary’s. This is a fundraiser for the center, which provides ultrasounds, pregnancy tests and parenting classes. Cost is $35/person or $70/family. Includes T-shirt Preregistration is requested at www.lifechoicesmontrose.org/events. Info: 970-249-4302.
9 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Montrose Botanic Gardens Western Slope Gardening workshops ($5 donation), 1800 Pavilion Drive. Workshops on succulents, gardening in the 1880s, native plants, lavender, art in the garden and plant info for homeowners. Details: MontroseGardens.org
9:30 — 11 a.m. — “Spring Migration” Kids, 6 and older, join us to learn about the amazing feat of migration. Ridgway State Park Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
10 a.m. — The Unknown Motorcycle Rally, Cerise Park; a show of vintage, classic and custom motorcycles, plus live music, food, beverage and family-friendly displays. Register your bike at WesternCOVintage.come to display your ride.
8 p.m. — Creatures of the Night-Night Hike. Join the park educator for a night talk and walk about creatures’ survival skills used at night. Bring a flashlight. Ridgway State Park. Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Sunday, June 12
1:30 — 4:40 p.m. — Touch Tables: Birds and Bird Nests. Various specimens of birds, egg replicas, and real nests. Ridgway State Park swim beach/shower area; Dutch Charlie entrance.
2 p.m. — Flag Day celebration at the Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose.
6:30 — 8:30 p.m. — Shavano Valley Ute petroglyph tour. $20/person or $15 for Ute Indian Museum members. To reserve and for more information, contact 970-249-3098.
Monday, June 13
Noon — Great Old Broads for Wilderness monthly meeting, Pa-Co-Chu-Puk, Ridgway State Park. Bring your own lunch. Two parallel activities; A hike up Enchanted Mesa or a botany walk. Bring appropriate clothing. Info: Linda McNeill, 970-626-4092
5:30 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby meets at Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room. Nonpartisan. All are welcome. Info: 970-765-9095; citizensclimatelobby.org.
Tuesday, June 14
7 p.m. — Trail Life USA Troop CO-0413 conducts a flag retirement ceremony at the Montrose Church of Christ. Refreshments to follow.