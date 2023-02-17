Friday, February 17

Noon - 1:30 p.m. — Montrose County Republican Women Lunch and Meeting at the Hampton Inn, North Townsend Avenue, by the Montrose Regional Airport. Montrose County School Board President and CASB member Sarah Fishering will be speaking. Pizza and salad will be provided with a $5 donation.



