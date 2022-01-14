Friday, January 14
5 — 7 p.m. — Opening reception for “Canopy of Color: Through the Lens in New England,” a photography exhibit featuring the work of Jill and Rick Myers, at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11. S. Park Ave.
7 p.m. — Bobby Walker in concert at Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. Entry: $10.
7:30 p.m. — Opening night at the Magic Circle Theatre for “Tintypes,” the Tony nominated, nostalgic, musical revue of turn-of-the century America. It offers snapshots – tintypes- of the changing times, as they blaze to life in a high-spirited brew of popular songs from the era, and the stories of five archetypes of the period, including the youngest man ever to be elected president, Teddy Roosevelt. Tickets: https://magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com/; info: 970-249-7838.
Saturday, January 15
7:30 p.m. — Tintypes,” the Tony nominated, nostalgic, musical revue of turn-of-the century America, plays at the Magic Circle Theatre. It offers snapshots – tintypes- of the changing times, as they blaze to life in a high-spirited brew of popular songs from the era, and the stories of five archetypes of the period, including the youngest man ever to be elected president, Teddy Roosevelt. Tickets: https://magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com/; info: 970-249-7838.
Sunday, January 16
6 — 9 p.m. — The Bell Creek Band plays at Horsefly Brewing Company, 640 E. Main St., Montrose. No cover charge.
7 — 9 p.m. — Donny Morales and Glenn Patterson come to Upstairs at Precedence for the venue’s most-requested show. Cover: $10. Precedence is at 511 E. Main St., Montrose.
Monday, January 17
8:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. — St. Mary’s Bloodmobile will be at Montrose Regional Health Pediatric Rehab Center, 645 S. Fifth St., taking blood donations. Free cholesterol screenings are offered to those who donate blood this month. Appointments required for blood donations; visit www.stmarysbloodcenter.org. Must have ID when donating; make sure to have eaten and to be hydrated. Mask-use required; masks available for those without. Questions: 970-298-2555.
Tuesday, January 18
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — The mobile vaccine bus will be at MADA, 17 N. Sixth St., for COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccines are free, with no ID or insurance required. Walk-ins welcome.
1 p.m. — Kate Burke presents “Mountain Town Bordellos and Shady Ladies” at the Golden Circle Senior Center, as part of its educational lecture series. Reserve a seat by calling Cindy at 970-252-4884. The senior center is located at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Place.
6 p.m. — Trivia with Friends at Double Barrel Taco Company, 347 E. Main St., Montrose. $50 gift card for the winner; $25 gift card for the runner-up.
Wednesday, January 19
8 — 9 a.m. — The Forum hosts a discussion of the Project 7 Ridgway Water Treatment Plant. The Forum meets at Colorado Mesa University’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. Upcoming Forum topics: Jan. 26, Montrose Police Department’s new building; Feb. 2, Remarkable Women in the Old West.
10 a.m. — 6 p.m. — The mobile vaccine bus will be at the Montrose Recreation District Field House, 25 Colorado Ave., for COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccines are free, with no ID or insurance required. Walk-ins welcome.
Friday, January 21
7:30 a.m. — The 2022 Western Colorado Food and Farm Forum begins at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Place. Tickets: eventbrite.com
4 p.m. — Upstairs at Precedence opens for Friday music, featuring jazz classics and more; all evening long. Jordan Carls takes the stage with Zan Waller, Maxwell Riley, Michael Kern and Pat Olsen. Local social distancing regulations are enforced. Tickets: PrecedenceProductions.com
7:30 p.m. — “Tintypes,” the Tony nominated, nostalgic, musical revue of turn-of-the century America, plays at the Magic Circle Theatre. It offers snapshots – tintypes- of the changing times, as they blaze to life in a high-spirited brew of popular songs from the era, and the stories of five archetypes of the period, including the youngest man ever to be elected president, Teddy Roosevelt. Tickets: https://magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com/; info: 970-249-7838.
Saturday, January 22
6 p.m. — Colorado West Christian School’s 40th anniversary gala and fundraiser, at Precedence Music Academy, 513 E. Main St. Tickets: 970-249-1094.
7:30 p.m. — “Tintypes,” the Tony nominated, nostalgic, musical revue of turn-of-the century America, plays at the Magic Circle Theatre. It offers snapshots – tintypes- of the changing times, as they blaze to life in a high-spirited brew of popular songs from the era, and the stories of five archetypes of the period, including the youngest man ever to be elected president, Teddy Roosevelt. Tickets: https://magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com/; info: 970-249-7838.
Sunday, January 23
2 p.m. — “Tintypes,” the Tony nominated, nostalgic, musical revue of turn-of-the century America, plays at the Magic Circle Theatre. It offers snapshots – tintypes- of the changing times, as they blaze to life in a high-spirited brew of popular songs from the era, and the stories of five archetypes of the period, including the youngest man ever to be elected president, Teddy Roosevelt. Tickets: https://magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com/; info: 970-249-7838.
Tuesday, January 25
Noon — COVID-19 grief support group meets at Touch of Care Hospice, 1100 E. Main St. Facilitators Tom Smith and Catherine Vallejo. Info: 970-787-9988.