Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put "events calendar" in the subject line. Please include venue address. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Tuesday, March 22
6 p.m. — Glory of the National Parks with Jon Waterman, Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second. St. Drawing from his bestselling National Geographic book, “Atlas of the National Parks,” Waterman takes audiences on a virtual journey through America’s national parks. The former park ranger details how parks can be saved and why there is so much to celebrate. Info: lmclean@montroselibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 23
8 a.m. — The Montrose County School District presents its facilities plan for the future at The Forum. The Forum meets at Cascade Hall - CMU, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. — VA Western Colorado Health Care Systems Veterans Resource Tour, Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds, 1101 N. Second St. VA health care enrollment, benefits administration, programs, support, veteran-centric community organizations. Info: 970-314-6597.
Thursday, March 24
9:30 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. The meeting starts at 9:30 with fellowship, a business meeting, show and tell, followed by a program. The March program will be Round-Robin Demos. Info: 970-249-9647 (please leave a message for a call back).
Friday, March 25
5:30 p.m. — Women of Distinction Awards presented at the Montrose County Event Center, by Our Town Matters. The annual event spotlights the important roles women play in the economy and in society. Tickets are $50 for general admission and can be purchased at: events.ourtownmatters.net/e/women-of-distinction. Register at WomenOfDistinctionAwards.com or call 970-765-0913.
7:30 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838.
Saturday, March 26
7:30 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838
7:30 p.m. — Brent Gill standup comedy at the Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St. Tickets: $20; all seating is by reservation, with 50-seat limit, so early purchase recommended; healthyrhythm.net. This show is for those 21 and older. Patrons who are not vaccinated for COVID are asked to wear a CDC-approved face-covering. Anyone symptomatic for COVID is asked to remain home and recover.
Sunday, March 2
2 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838.
3 p.m. — Valley Symphony Association presents Flashback to the 70s as part of its 50th anniversary, taking the audience through one of music’s most diverse decades and highlighting the best of American-born rock and pop. Venue: Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets: $20 for adults and $5 for students; https://valleysymphony.net/concerts-and-tickets
Monday, March 28
1 p.m. — Local genealogist Beverly Woodard will speak on "Getting Ready for the 1950 Census" at the Warrior Resource Center/Welcome Home Alliance on 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. All are welcome to this program sponsored by the Montrose Genealogy Center.
Tuesday, March 29
Noon — COVID-19 loss and bereavement group meeting at Touch of Care Hospice, 1100 E. Main St., Montrose. This group meets the last Tuesday of each month. Next month’s meeting date is April 26.
2:30 - 4 p.m. — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s staff hold mobile office hours at Montrose County Public Works, in the conference room, 63160 LaSalle Road.
7 p.m. — Opioid seminar with counselor Amber Gottschalk of Comprehensive Behavioral Health in Denver, to be held at Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room, 320 S. Second St. She will discuss the opioid crisis and the dangers of fentanyl. Register by emailing tevans@montroselibrary.org.