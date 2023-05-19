Saturday, May 20

9 - noon - Montrose Rotary Club 25th Annual Fishing Derby at Chipeta Lake (up Chipeta Road from the Ute Indian Museum). Free fishing instruction for kids up to age 16, with free snacks provided by Rotary and free fishing poles for kids provided by Murdoch’s (while supplies last). Hooks, bait, bobbers and sinkers provided.



