9 - noon - Montrose Rotary Club 25th Annual Fishing Derby at Chipeta Lake (up Chipeta Road from the Ute Indian Museum). Free fishing instruction for kids up to age 16, with free snacks provided by Rotary and free fishing poles for kids provided by Murdoch’s (while supplies last). Hooks, bait, bobbers and sinkers provided.
9:30 a.m. - Volunteer day to benefit Army 1st Sgt. Daniel Wallace, who is receiving a home through Homes for Our Troops. Grab your garden gloves and roll up your sleeves to help beautify the future home of this wounded veteran. T-shirt and lunch provided. RSVP strongly encouraged at www.hfotusa.org/dan-wallace. Info: kgoroshko@hfotusa.org.
9:30 - 11 a.m. - Kitten Yoga at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Join the library, Second Chance Humane Society and Spring Creek Yoga to stretch out while enjoying the company of adoptable kittens. Registration is required, as is your own yoga mat. To register, email lmclean@montroselibrary.org. There is also a second session, from noon - 1:30 p.m.; please indicate which session you want to attend. Space is limited.
4 p.m. - Guided cemetery tour at Cedar Creek Cemetery, by the Montrose County Historical Society. Learn about the buried history and legends of Montrose pioneers, as well as how traditions have evolved over the century with the cemetery. meet the guid at the cemetery, 2221 Miami Road, Montrose.
7:30 p.m. - The Sound of Music at Magic Circle Theatre; 412 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets:mcp@montrose.net. (Waiting list available.)
Sunday, May 21
2 p.m. - The Sound of Music at Magic Circle Theatre; 412 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets:mcp@montrose.net. (Waiting list available.)
8 p.m. - Crazy Like a Fox rock band plays at Sidelines Sports Bar, 35 N. Uncompahgre Ave., Montrose.
Monday, May 22
7 p.m. - Drop-in fiddle class at Precedence Music Academy, 513 E. Main St.
Tuesday, May 23
8 a.m. - Business Intentionally Grown (BIG) Brews and Weekly Networking at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. Instructor Julie Barton Appelhanz; all tunes taught by ear at beginner level, with sheet music available. Cost is $20 per month.
Wednesday, May 24
7 - 9 p.m. - Open mic night at Horsefly Brewing Co., 640 E. Main St., Montrose.
Thursday, May 25
4:30 - 5:30 p.m. - Pre-teen Art Club at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St., Montrose. Join for art projects designed for kids ages 8 - 12. Participants must be able to listen to instruction and have already mastered simple skills, such as using scissors, markers, chalks, crayons, different types of glues and paints. Projects include detailed instructions and require patience and fine motor skills to complete.
5:30 - 7 p.m. - Business After Hours at the MRD’s FlexRec, Colorado Outdoors (1309 Mayfly Drive), Montrose. Cost: $5 for Montrose Chamber members and $10 for non-members.
Saturday, May 27
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Darling Dames of Colorado’s third-annual Memorial Day fundraiser, with Corn To Be Wild Kettle Corn. Location: Magic Circle Players parking lot, 420 S. Main St., Montrose. Vendors, silent auction, drawings, food, music and chili cook-off, benefitting Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans.
Sunday, May 28
8:30 - 10 a.m. - Coffee With Queers at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Coffee and conversation. All welcome.
Saturday, June 3
6:30 p.m. - Star Drive-in hosts Back to the 60s Night, with a double feature and classic car show. The drive-in is located at 600 Miami Road, Montrose. Regular admission charges apply.
