Thursday August 24
9 a.m. - Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. 7th Street. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. with social time, followed by a business meeting , show and tell, and a program. The August program will be a trunk show presented by Bonnie Buckman. For more information call 970-901-9991; you may need to leave a message and we will return your call.
Friday, August 25
6 p.m. - The Montrose County Historical Museum’s Walking Tour: Madams, Murder, and Mayhem. Tour starts at 6 p.m. from the museum, 21 N. Rio Grande Ave., Montrose. This tour will examine the seedier side of our local history. This last-of-the-season historic walking tour will visit the sites of the notorious saloons, jails, and historical buildings. The tales will intertwist the history and legends of the famous and scandalous local characters of the area. For more information and to reserve a spot, call 970-249-2085.
Saturday, August 26
7:30 a.m. - Registration for the Larry Fredericksen Memorial Golf Scramble: Drive to End Homelessness, benefiting Haven House. The golf tournament will be held at Cobble Creek in Montrose. $ 100 per player or $60 for Cobble Creek members; includes 18 holes of golf, green fees, cart, lunch and prizes. Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.; lunch and awards following tournament. Donations of silent auction items also sought; contact Lillian at 949-903-6161 for more info. Donations can be dropped off at Haven House, 4806 N. River Road, Olathe. To register for the tournament, havenhousehomeless.org.
9:30 a.m. – Walk to End Alzheimer’s for Montrose and Delta registration begins at Rotary Park, 534 S. 12th St., Montrose, with awareness and fundraising walk immediately after. Register at act.alz.org/MOD. The walk aims to raise $15,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association’s support and research efforts. Info: Lisa Smith, llsmith@alz.org; 720-699-9307.
5 - 8 pm. - Night On the Town at Pioneer Town in Cedaredge, 388 S Grand Mesa Drive in Cedaredge. Free admission! Free activities and free access to all 23 museum buildings. Carriage Rides, hay baling and blacksmith demonstrations, trick roper, face painting and a variety of fun kids activities. Silent auction will include goods and services from local businesses. Chuckwagon Supper for $10/adults and $8/kids. Western Slope Elite Wrestling Team will have a refreshment stand with drinks for the whole family. Old-time piano player in the saloon with a cash bar for beer, local wine, and local hard cider. Come see Pioneer Town and enjoy a Night on the Town! For more information, 970-856-7554 or email PioneerTownMuseum@gmail.com.
5:30 p.m. - Gypsy and Draft Horse Expo, brought to you by the Western States Gypsy Horse Club at the Montrose Event Center. Join us as we showcase these amazing breeds followed by a meet and greet after. Free to the public. For more information contact Rebecca at rew.gjhampton@gmail.com.
7 p.m. - The Robidoux Pickin’ Series featuring Wood Belly at Fort Uncompahgre in Delta presented by the City of Delta and Pickin' Productions. Food trucks and a beer garden will also be on hand. So, bring your appetite and a chair to sit back and enjoy some great music under the shade of the cottonwood trees. More information visit https://www.pickinproductions.com/ or at www.cityofdelta.net.
Sunday, August 27
4 p.m. - Folk artist, John Gorka in concert at the Montrose Pavilion presented by The Libraries of Montrose County Foundation. Tickets for the concert are $10 and are available during regular business hours at the Montrose Library. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door, the day of the event. There will also be a will-call option for those outside of the Montrose area. Call 970-964-2547 if you would like to hold tickets at will-call.
Monday, August 28
5 - 6 p.m. - Friends of the River Uncompahgre are hosting a social hour at Riverbottom Park for people who are looking for boating friends. If you kayak, raft, canoe or SUP and want to meet others interested in boating the Uncompahgre, please join us. For more info: foru.montrose@gmail.com.
Wednesday, August 30
8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum: Uravan: The Town That Disappeared, Cascade Hall on the CMU-Montrose campus located on the corner of South Third and Cascade (use the glass doors on Cascade to enter the building). The program is free.
Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. The format is: Date first, then time, the event, address, then other information. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.