Tuesday, January 24
4 - 5:30 p.m. — Kids' Groundhog Day Project, Montrose Rec. Center. $15. Cut, color, paste your own groundhog to find out if he will see his shadow. https://kathrynrburke.com/012423-2/
5:30 p.m. — Montrose’s Got Talent auditions at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. The first 50 acts registered will be accepted to audition for one of the 20 slots to compete for a $1,000 grand prize. Finals are at 2 p.m. Feb. 11. Student-age competition only; all talents welcome. Email montroseeducationfoundation22@gmail.com for a registration form.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
8 - 9 a.m. — The Forum meets at CMU's Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. Featured guest Natalie Renneker, district wildlife manager - Montrose West, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, will speak on topics such as how conservation and big-game hunting work together, and how hunting and fishing contribute to the local economy. The Forum is free and all are welcome.
10 a.m. - 12 p.m. — GriefShare support group meets at Rosemont Baptist Church, 1598 E. Niagara Road, Montrose.
Noon — FlexRec, Colorado Outdoors, Montrose, Lunch History series: Little Bighorn BackStory. Coffee, cookies, and soft drinks available for a donation. Bring your lunch. With Kate Burke. Walk-ins welcome. $10. Register https://kathrynrburke.com/012523history/
6 p .m. — Trivia at Storm King Distillery, 41 W. Main, Montrose. Join for cocktails and six rounds of fund trivia. Winners go home with a bottle of libations as a prize.
6 p.m. — Avalanche safety talk with Chris Dickson, Ouray Community Center, 320 Sixth Ave., Ouray. Free admission. Dickson is an avalanche educator, ski guide and host of San Juan Snowcast.
7 p.m. — Open mic night at Horsefly Brewery, 846 E. Main St., Montrose
Thursday, January 26
9 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at the Montrose county Event Center, 1036 N. 7th St. The meeting starts with fellowship at 9 and the business meeting at 9:30, followed by show-and-tell and a program. The January program is a New Members Tea, to introduce members who have joined in the past year. Visitors are welcome; for more information call 9700-901-9991. (Leave a message for a return call.
6 - 8 p.m. — Live at the Candle Factory: Matt Lewis. Buecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, hosts Matt Lewis and his mix of folk and pop hits.
Friday, January 27
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “The Lady in the Van” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
8 p.m. — Birds of Play at the Sherbino Theater, 604 Clinton St., Ridgway. The Telluride-based Americana Roots quartet returns for a live performance in celebration of recording their fourth studio album. Tickets: $20.
Saturday, January 28
9:30 - 11 a.m. — Candra Gurney, professional dog trainer, presents Dog Training 101 at the Montrose Animal Shelter, 3383 N. Townsend Ave. Free class, brought to you by Montrose Animal Protection Agency.
6 p.m. — Western Slope Wool Growers Banquet, Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 Hillcrest Drive. Cocktails at 6 ; dinner at 7; dance at 9. Tickets on sale at Home Loan State Bank, the Elks Lodge, Murdoch’s Ranch and Supply, Producers Co-op of Montrose and Olathe. Info: Ernie, 970-209-0420 or Ken, 970-275-9403.
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “The Lady in the Van” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Sunday, January 29
3 - 5 p.m. — Romantic Violin with Emily Ondracek-Peterson and Anna Arxumanyan. Enjoy a dazzling program of romantic violin sonatas. Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Place. Free to 12 and younger; $5 for 13 - 18; $17 for adults. Presented by Western Slope Concert Series.
Monday, January 30
6 p.m. — Mush! at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Meet Iditarod competitor Karen Land and her sled dog, Noggin. You can also see the sled equipment, take pictures and ask questions.
