Friday, March 4
4 — 8 p.m. —Montrose Rod & Gun Club gun show at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose. Admission: $5 or $10 for three-day pass good for March 4, 5, and 6. Children younger than 12 get in free if with an adult.
5 — 7 p.m. — First Friday opening reception for Expressionism Through Art, featuring the works of more than 30 Western Slope artists, will be held at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose. Attendees can vote on the People’s Choice award. Everyone is welcome. The exhibit will hang through March.
5:30 — 7:30 p.m. — Knights of Columbus Friday night fish fry at St. Mary’s parish hall, Montrose. Adults: $15; children 6 — 12, $5; under 6, fee. Cash or checks only.
7 p.m. — Chris Mullen and The One Takers, live at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets: $15 day of show; $10 in advance (recommended); limited seating. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Unvaccinated attendees are asked to wear a mask. Tickets: bit.ly/3GZVZFa
7 to 9:30 p.m. – The Classic Nashville Roadshow will take you on a journey down memory lane with favorite classic hits honoring the world’s most beloved country greats. This performance will be at the Delta Performing Arts Center, 822 Grand Ave. This concert is sponsored by the Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Single-admission tickets, sold at the door: $20/adult; $5/student. Season tickets: $45/adult; $15/student; $95/family. Masks required. Ticket info: Connie Pittenger, 970-249-4308. Additional info: www.deltamontroseconcerts.com
Saturday, March 5
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at Welcome Home Alliance/Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Business meeting at 9:30 a.m.; show-and-tell, refreshments and program start at 10:30 a.m. Visitors welcome. Info: Paula, paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849, or or Cheryl 970-462-3849.
9 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Montrose Rod & Gun Club gun show at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose. Admission: $5. Children younger than 12 get in free if with an adult.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Montrose County Democratic Party Caucus, remote on Zoom. Preregister at https://montrosedemocrats.org/ The county assembly will be 11 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. March 19, Centennial Middle School cafeteria.
Sunday, March 6
9 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Montrose Rod & Gun Club gun show at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose. Admission: $5. Children younger than 12 get in free if with an adult.
Monday, March 7
5:30 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby monthly meeting at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St., meeting room. Topic: How to reduce your carbon footprint. Please wear face masks. The nonpartisan, national environmental group works to find ways to address climate change. All welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
Thursday, March 10
7 p.m. — The Black Canyon Macintosh User Group meets via Zoom, covering the last of the three iWork programs covered in recent months, with an overview of Apple’s Keynote program. Troubleshooting discussion also available. Email jcmacdoktor.net for the Zoom link and access credentials.
Friday, March 11
9:30 a.m. — Cabin Fever Bazaar, Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose. More than 70 vendors; hourly door prizes. Free admission.
6 — 8 p.m. — Ute Indian Night Sky Storytelling at the Ute Indian Museum, with Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk. In partnership with Colorado Canyons Association, the museum and Montrose Regional Library District. Dress warmly for the outdoor event and bring a blanket. RSVP at coloradocanyonsassociation.org The museum is located at 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose.
Saturday, March 12
8 a.m. — GOP county assembly, Centennial Middle School gym, 1100 S. Fifth St., Montrose.
9 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Cabin Fever Bazaar, Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose. More than 70 vendors; hourly door prizes. Free admission.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Live, Play, Paint: Colorado — Spring Art show at Ridgway Public Library. 300 Charles St.. Free Admission. Featured artists Jana Adams and H.C.Pemberton. Show runs through May 13.