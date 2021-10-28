Friday, October 29

Last day for early registration for the inaugural Veterans Day 5K/1 mile walk, benefitting Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. The run/walk is at 9 a.m. Nov. 6. Registration through Oct. 29 is $20 per person or $30 per family. Thereafter, it is $25 and $35, respectively. (Veterans participate for free.) Register: www.whafv.org.

2 — 6 p.m. — Olathe Main Street Trick or Treat, hosted by Olathe Business Hub, downtown Olathe. Participating businesses will be handing out treats to kids and costumes are encouraged.

7 — 9 p.m. — Annual radio show at Wright Opera House,472 Main St., Ouray: “Frankenstein.”

7: 30 p.m. — “I Only Have Fangs for You,” Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St, Montrose. The Magic Circle Players present a comedic melodrama of vampire mishaps, romance and fun. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.

Saturday, October, 30

9 a.m. onward — Halloween in Montrose, presented by Montrose DART and partners. Start with Farmers Market and enjoy free Y-Hitch carriage rides. Scavenger hunt is from 10 a.m. — noon. Down town trick-or-treat is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at participating Main Street businesses. Costume contest is at noon, Centennial Plaza, hosted by DART, Greater Montrose Chamber of Commerce and Our Town Matters. From 2 — 4 p.m., head out to Miami Road and U.S. 50 east of town to trick-or-treat from one historic building to the next at Museum of the Mountain West — and bring along your own carved pumpkin for the jack-o-lantern contest.

10 a.m. onward — Pumpkin Chunkin’ starts at Devries Friend-ly Farm, 60542 Gunnison Road, Olathe. Free admission; raffle tickets on sale for 9 mm pistol, compound bows and a Yeti cooler. Donations accepted for Olathe Fire Protection District and the April Mason Memorial Scholarship. Event includes classic pumpkin shoot-offs from homemade catapults, ballistas and trebuchets; a silent auction, tractor pulls, bounce house and more fun. Corn maze, straw bale maze and pumpkin patch onsite. Info: 970-323-6559 or 970-209-7508.

4 — 7 p.m. — Light the Night carnival at the Montrose Recreation District Field House, 25 Colorado Ave. Free carnival hosted by Celebration Church, Church 180 and Iglesia Verdad y Vida.

6 p.m. — Halloween Party with Josh Bunker and Friends, Storm King Distilling Co. Costumes encouraged.

7 — 9 p.m. — Annual radio show at Wright Opera House,472 Main St., Ouray: “Frankenstein.”

7:30 p.m. — “I Only Have Fangs for You,” Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St, Montrose. The Magic Circle Players present a comedic melodrama of vampire mishaps, romance and fun. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.

Sunday, October 31

2 p.m. — “I Only Have Fangs for You,” Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St, Montrose. The Magic Circle Players present a comedic melodrama of vampire mishaps, romance and fun. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.

4 — 6 p.m. — Witches of the Wright, Wright Opera House,472 Main St., Ouray.

5 p.m. — late — Family Halloween party Upstairs at Precedence, 509 E. Main St., with DJ Erik Valdez. $10 cover charge.

5:30 p.m. — Sunshine Peak Apartments (San Juan Bypass) offers treats and hot cocoa, plus viewing of residents’ porch-decorating contest. Apartments offer trick-or-treating, too; just be mindful of the ones with flyers indicating they have opted out.

Monday, November 1

A toy and gift drive to benefit local children in the foster care system begins; it continues until Dec. 13. Servpro Toy Box Trucks will be displayed at 10 local businesses as a drop-off for all donations. Please leave gifts unwrapped! Age appropriate toys ages 0-12 years. Walmart gift cards are appreciated for ages 13-18 years old.

Tuesday, November 2

8:30 a.m. — 7 p.m. — Go vote! Turn in ballots in person before 7 p.m. at the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, 320 S. First St., historic courthouse. It is too late to mail them. No ballots received after 7 p.m. can be counted.

Wednesday, November 3

8 a.m. — Child care shortages and needs in Montrose is the topic at The Forum, Cascade Hall, CMU-Montrose (South Third and Cascade Avenue). The Forum meets weekly at Cascade Hall, hosting a variety of talks of community interest. Upcoming: Nov. 10, Montrose County Manager Jon Waschbusch.

9 a.m. — 4 p.m. — ”Wolves and Ranching” hosted by Working Circle. Free workshops for livestock producers in Colorado at HamptonInn and Suites, 1980 Townsend Rd, Montrose. Snacks and lunch provided for in-person participants. RSVP and/or questions, please email jennifer@workingcircle.org. Visit www.workingcircle.org/colorado-workshops for updates.

7 p.m. — Montrose County Historical Society presents Joel Evans presenting a slide show about exploring, camping and fishing the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Friendship Hall, Pioneer Room. Admission is free, the public is invited. Light refreshments may be available.

