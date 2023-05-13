Saturday, May 13

Noon - 4 p.m. - Advocates for Recovery Colorado hosts a spring kick-off barbecue and volleyball at La Raza Park, Montrose. Hamburgers and water provided; please bring a side dish, dessert or beverage to share. The park is accessible from North Rio Grande Avenue, by turning onto North Sixth Street.



