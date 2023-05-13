Saturday, May 13
Noon - 4 p.m. - Advocates for Recovery Colorado hosts a spring kick-off barbecue and volleyball at La Raza Park, Montrose. Hamburgers and water provided; please bring a side dish, dessert or beverage to share. The park is accessible from North Rio Grande Avenue, by turning onto North Sixth Street.
12:30 - 3 p.m. - Jack@$$ Olympics, MRD Field House, 25 Colorado Ave., Sponsored by Faultless, Inc. Ages 10 and up can join four-person teams. Adult big-wheels, archery, water balloons and more. Come with three friends and a can of whip cream (whip cream required) to the first-ever Jack@$$ Olympics. Don’t expect to be clean and dry when you’re done — but do expect to be happy.
1 p.m. - Weehawken Dance presents Peter Pan at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Drive. $10/adult; $8/youth. Available at www.weehawkenarts.org
2 p.m. - Intro to Scrapbooking at First Presbyterian Church of Montrose, 1840 E. Niagara Road. The UnCrafty Crafter, Mandee Shirley, guides you in how to curate your photos in a way they can be enjoyed via scrapbooking.
6 p.m. - Weehawken Dance presents Peter Pan at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Drive. $10/adult; $8/youth. Available at www.weehawkenarts.org
Sunday, May 14
1 p.m. - Weehawken Dance presents Peter Pan at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Drive. $10/adult; $8/youth. Available at www.weehawkenarts.org
3 - 4 p.m. - Mother’s Day Harps and Hammers Ensemble free concert, Abundant Life Church, 2430 Niagara Road, Montrose. Attend the annual concert and enjoy Celtic, folk and popular music. Info: Robin Freed, 970-275-8996.
Monday, May 15
4:30 - 6: 30 p.m. - Citizens' Climate Lobby.org meets at Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Non -partisan, national, environmental. All welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
Tuesday, May 16
7 p.m. - Candra Gurney, professional dog trainer and owner of Pawsitive Beginnings, presents a dog- training session at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Seonc St. The session covers detection, agility and points in between. To register, email tevans@montroselibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 17
5 - 8 p.m. - Community meet-up for the Buckley Park equipment upgrade. The park is getting a new playground. Join your neighbors in sharing input on the colors, design and assets that will be included. The meeting is at the community meeting room at the Public Safety Complex, 434 S. First St., Montrose. Info: Daniel Payne, 970-240-1411.
6 - 7:30 p.m. - Stephen Varela, State Board of Education representative for Congressional District 3, will provide a public update at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. 7th St., in meeting room 4. He will discuss the role of the board as well as provide updates on recent activity.
7 p.m. - Moab’s Ancient Astronomers is the topic of the Chipeta Archaeological Society presentation, rescheduled from February. Rory Tyler will present his interpretations about four Basketmaker rock art sites near Moab with astronomical significance. Tyler is a dynamic researcher with 30 years exploring in the Moab area. The public is always invited, no charge. United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park St., Montrose.
Thursday, May 18
4 p.m. - Teen(ish) Book Club at Montrose Regional Library, 320S. Second St. Snacks and discussion of Lani Forbes’ “The Seventh Sun.” Recommended for ages 13 - 14 and older. First 10 to register receive a free copy of the book. Register: https://bit.ly/mrldteen
8 p.m. - Live at The Candle Factory features Donny Morales and Coral Skye, at Bluecorn Cafe and Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose.
Saturday, May 20
9:30 a.m. - Volunteer day to benefit Army 1st Sgt. Daniel Wallace, who is receiving a home through Homes for Our Troops. Grab your garden gloves and roll up your sleeves to help beautify the future home of this wounded veteran. T-shirt and lunch provided. RSVP strongly encouraged at www.hfotusa.org/dan-wallace. Info: kgoroshko@hfotusa.org.
9:30 - 11 a.m. - Kitten Yoga at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Join the library, Second Chance Humane Society and Spring Creek Yoga to stretch out while enjoying the company of adoptable kittens. Registration is required, as is your own yoga mat. To register, email lmclean@montroselibrary.org. There is also a second session, from noon - 1:30 p.m.; please indicate which session you want to attend. Space is limited.
4 p.m. - Guided cemetery tour at Cedar Creek Cemetery, by the Montrose County Historical Society. Learn about the buried history and legends of Montrose pioneers, as well as how traditions have evolved over the century with the cemetery. Meet the guide at the cemetery, 2221 Miami Road, Montrose.
