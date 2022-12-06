Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Tuesday, December 6
10:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. — African Team Ministry sale of artifacts at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Fifth and Palmer, Delta. Proceeds benefit the ministry members who support the artisans as well as clean water projects in East Africa.
12:10 p.m. — Harps in Motion ensemble at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Fifth and Palmer, Delta, play for the church’s annual noon Advent concert.
Wednesday, December 7
8 — 9 a.m. — The Montrose Forum presents The Colorado National Guard as the subject of its weekly free talk; CMU Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. Staff Sgt. Ashley Ballard presents. Join the Forum on Pearl Harbor day to honor military members.
Noon — Music at Noon concert at Montrose United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave., featuring Robin Freed.
6:30 — 8 p.m. — Book signing for “Ghosts of Montrose,” by Elaine Hale Jones, created in partnership with the Montrose County Historical Museum and William Woody as a fresh look into the town’s early history, and inspired in part by the growing popularity of the museum’s ghost tours. Location: Montrose Event Center, 648 S. First St. (not the county events center at the fairgrounds).
Thursday, December 8
6:30 p.m. — Weehawken Dance presents The Nutcracker Sweets, featuring pre- and primary-level dancers, accompanied by upper level lead dancers. Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets/info: www.weehawkenarts.org. Also sold at the door, pending availability.
7 p.m. — The Black Canyon Macintosh Users meet via Zoom. To attend, download the Zoom program at https://bit.ly/bcmug-zoom. Questions: email info@bcmug.com. The December program is the overview of Mac’s “Photos” program. The customary troubleshooting discussion for anyone with issues will follow.
Friday, December 9
10 a.m. — noon — Dani Tupper, author of “Adventures in Gardenia: The Spy Mission,” will hold a book-signing at Geek Coffee, 2305 S. Townsend Ave. Suite D, Montrose (Penn Center Mall). This chapter book tells of 9-year-old Danny who goes on a wild adventure with his new buddies, Tony Ato and Putz Potato. Find out how Danny grew smaller than a cucumber and how he helps the Veggie people spy on the Weed people. Will Danny find out how to get back to his normal size?
6 p.m. — Weehawken Dance presents The Nutcracker at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets/info: www.weehawkenarts.org. Also sold at the door, pending availability.
6 — 7 p.m. — Book signing for “Ghosts of Montrose,” by Elaine Hale Jones, created in partnership with the Montrose County Historical Museum and William Woody as a fresh look into the town’s early history, and inspired in part by the growing popularity of the museum’s ghost tours. Location: Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St.
Saturday, December 10
10 a.m. — 5 p.m.— The Clothes Horse and Antique Village shops host the Boardwalk Bonanza at 17656 South U.S. 550. Clothes Horse is collecting canned and dried food for Montrose Sharing Ministries and Shepherd’s Hand, as well as toys. Enjoy a Christmas sing-along, grilled cheese, apple cider, and enter a raffle to win gift cards. Sports Rewind also is collecting toys, blankets and jackets for “Cause for Claus.” Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Christmas Elf will hand out candy canes at this free community event.
1 p.m. — Weehawken Dance presents The Nutcracker at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets/info: www.weehawkenarts.org. Also sold at the door, pending availability.
6 p.m. — Weehawken Dance presents The Nutcracker at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets/info: www.weehawkenarts.org. Also sold at the door, pending availability.
