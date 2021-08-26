Friday, August 27
7 — 9 p.m. — Fourth Friday Foreign Film at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray. Featuring “Another Round.” Four high school teachers drink daily to see how it affects their lives. Rated TV-Mature. $5 admission.
Saturday, August 28
7:30 a.m. — Haven House Driving to End Homelessness annual golf tournament and silent auction at Cobble Creek, 699 Cobble Drive. 7:30 a.m. is registration. Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. For information, registration, or to donate money or items for silent auction, visit havenhousehomeless.org.
8 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Household hazardous waste collection at the City of Montrose Public Works Shop, 1221 64.50 Road. Accepted items include batteries, light bulbs, liquid fuels and chemicals, granular fertilizer, herbicides/pesticides, paint, aerosols, fire extinguishers, propane/oxygen tanks. Fees and weight limits apply.
10 a.m. — 6 p.m. — Ridgway RiverFest at Rollins Park, Ridgway. The Ridgway RiverFest is a family-friendly celebration of the Uncompahgre River, our watershed and river recreation with all-age river races, live music by Jack Hadley Blues Trio and Doug & Heather Americana duo, local food and drink, and watershed educational and cultural programs. Information: https://ridgwayriverfest.org/
11:30 a.m. — Newcomers and Neighbors group get-together and potluck at Lions Park Clubhouse (North Seventh Street and Nevada Avenue). Adults who have recently moved to Montrose, or who have been here for a while and would like to learn more about the area/social activities. Chicken, tea, lemonade and water provided at potluck; call Kathy at 303-919-8741 to tell her what side dish you will bring to share.
4 — 6 p.m. — Art show featuring Teresa Johnson at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray. Show runs through Oct. 8.
5 p.m. — Montrose County Democratic Party barbecue at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. 7th St., Montrose. Featuring surprise keynote speaker, 3rd Congressional District candidates, silent auction, and The Brown Family Band. Dinner by Hog Rock BBQ; cash bar. Tickets: montrosedems.org/bbq
6:30 p.m. — Montrose Pavilion Dance Club welcomes New Vision band for an evening of dancing at the Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Admission $5. Bring food — purchased from store or fast food only — to share. Music begins at 7.
7:30 — 9:30 p.m. — Solohawk performs live music at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray. Tickets: $17/advance; $20 at door; $5 for students. Purchase at thewrightoperahouse.org
Sunday, August 29
5:30 p.m. — An Evening with Ken Burns at the Michael D. Palm Theatre, Telluride, presented by the Telluride Historical Museum. Legendary director Ken Burns, with co-directors Sarah Burns and David McMahon, hosts a film screening of ‘The Central Park Five,’ Q&A and a book-signing. Doors at 5:30 p.m.’ event at 6 p.m. $20 for museum members and $25 for non-members. Purchase at telluridemuseum.com. The theatre is located at 721 W. Colorado Ave. in Telluride.
September 1
5:30 - 6:30 p.m. — Intro to Veggie Preservation at Montrose Recreation District Field House, 25 Colorado Ave. Canning basics with Ann Duncan from CSU Extension.
Saturday, September 4
1 p.m. - 4 p.m. — Montrose Wine & Food Festival at the Montrose County Event Center to benefit the Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club. Find Event information at montrosewinefestival.com and Ticket information at wine.blackcanyontickets.com.
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters at the Montrose Library, 320 S. Second St., Montrose. Fellowship at 9:30 a.m. Business at meeting 10:30 a.m. Show-and-tell, refreshments and program. Visitors are always welcome. Info: Sally 970-822-2830 or Paula 970-249-2178.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.