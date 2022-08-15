Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Wednesday, August 17
8 — 9 a.m. — The Forum presents cardiology information with guest speaker John Crane of Montrose Regional Health. Learn life-saving tips and about the hospital’s cardiology services. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
Thursday, August 18
10 a.m. — noon — Breastfeeding support meet-up at Buckley Park, 300 N. Nevada Ave., Montrose. Come learn what support is available, meet other parents and enjoy fun, plus door prizes.
7 p.m. — Dan Martin with Gene Williams perform live at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 323 E. Main St., Montrose. Seating is $10 in advance and $15 on day of show, with advance purchase recommended. Doors at 7. Show at 7:30. Tickets: bit.ly/3Nb980M
7 — 8:30 p.m. — Blair Kanis from Colorado Poverty Law Project presents at MADA, 17 N. 6th St., Montrose, discussing protections for mobile home park residents, landlord responsibilities, dispute resolution and the right to purchase your mobile home park. English-to-Spanish interpretation provided. Info: Elisa Rodriguez, 701-38–2463.
Friday, August 19
4:30 p.m. — International Essential Tremor Foundation support group meets at the Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. RSVP to Cathy Trujillo at 405-205-9397 or catvol2022@currently.com
7 p.m. — The Knotty G’s Duo, live at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Advance seating is $13 and $15 on day of show, with advance purchase recommended. Tickets: bit.ly/3tEIV3G. Doors at 7. Concert at 7:30.
7:30 p.m. — “Moose of Colorado,” by Alyssa Kircher, CPW terrestrial biologist. Join us to learn about these magnificent creatures! Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center overlook, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Saturday, Aug. 20
7:30 a.m. — Haven House “Drive to End Homelessness” golf tournament begins with sign-in at Cobble Creek golf course, 699 Cobble Drive, Montrose. Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.; continental breakfast. Four-person teams register at www.havenhousehomeless.org, or email larry@havenhousehomeless.org. Need help registering? Call 970-626-5677. Fee: $100 per person ($50 for Cobble Creek golf members), includes green fees, driving range, lunch, prizes and gift bags.
8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. — Youth Appreciation Day, featuring fun events for kids all over town, including a rec fest at Ute Park, kiddie carnival at McNeil Fields, paddle board demos and more. Times and locations vary. Info: https://tinyurl.com/montyouthday
8:30 -11 a.m. — “Angler Education with Ranger Hannah!” Kids ages 8 and up, learn some more in-depth fishing skills. Also “Take Me Fishing” for younger kids with volunteers to help, bait, and free poles to take home. Fishing ponds, Pa-Cho-Chu-Puk entrance.
12 — 8 p.m. — MADA Fiesta at La Raza Park (17 N. Sixth St. and La Raza Park nearby), Montrose. This first-ever fiesta is also the 50th anniversary celebration for the Mexican American Development Association. Food trucks, beer tent, vendors, live music with ALTO Band, free family activities, dancing, more. Bring your own chairs.
7:30 p.m. — “Petroglyphs of Shavano Valley and Eagle Rock,” by Dr. Alma Evans, Chipeta Archaeological Group and Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk. Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center.
7:45 — 9:45 p.m. — Silent Disco Dance Party and Laser Light Show, presented by Faultless Inc., at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park. Free to first 100 teens (14 — 18) to check in with valid ID. Three DJs will be competing with an epic laser light show.
Sunday, August 21
9:30 — 11 am. — Kids Activity: Raptors! Join park naturalist to learn about raptors with some activities and make a talon key chain to take home. Elk Ridge campground, camper services building.
1:30 — 4:30 p.m. — Touch Tables: Animals and Insects of Colorado! Look at a variety of specimens with additional information. Ridgway State Park, Swim beach shower/picnic area. Dutch Charlie entrance.
