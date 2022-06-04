Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Saturday, June 4
8 — 11 a.m. — Montrose Amateur Radio Club’s tailgate party at Delta’s Confluence Park, Lions Pavilion. The party is an opportunity to buy, sell, and trade amateur radio equipment and socialize with area hams, as well as to learn more about the hobby and pick up some good equipment at a bargain price.Talk-in frequency for licensed hams is 147.195+ 107.2.
9 a.m. — Haven House Poker Run begins at the Harley Davidson Grand Junction or Davis Service Center in Montrose. Bikers take a100-mile ride (Grand Mesa to Olathe, from Harley Davidson or Black Mesa to Olathe, from Davis Service Center) and conclude at Haven House, North River Road in Olathe. Hand draw, slow drag, 50/50 split cash raffle, free barbecue. First hand: $25; second rider and additional hands: $10 each. Raffle ticket: $5. Register at havenhousehomeless.org. Info: 970-323-5280.
9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. — The Colorful Car, Truck and Rod Show at Cerise Park, Montrose. Vehicles on display, food trucks, pin-up girl contest, swap meet, silent auction, drawings, annual scholarship award and trophy presentations. At dusk, the classic cars cruise to the Star Drive-In for movies.
9 a.m. — “Archery.” Learn a new skill or practice what you know. Ages 8 and up. Smaller equipment available for younger kids. Visitors Center lawn, Dutch Charlie entrance, Ridgway State Park.
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at Welcome Home Alliance Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Fellowship, business meeting, show-and-tell, refreshments and program. Visitors are always welcome. Info: Paula, paulalakecity@gmail.com, or Cheryl, 970-462-3849.
6:30 p.m. — Elevation Academy of Dance spring recital, “heART & Soul,” at the Montrose Pavilion. (Doors open at 6 p.m.) Adults: 15; Students: $10; seniors: $12. www.elevationacademyofdance.org
7:30 p.m. — Fiddler on the Roof at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net
7:30 p.m. — “Bison and Native Americans.” Join Dena Sedar, Education Coordinator for the Ute Indian Museum, for a family- friendly presentation. Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance, Ridgway State Park.
Wednesday, June 8
6 — 7:30 p.m. — League of Women Voters chapters in the 3rd Congressional District are sponsoring a Primary Candidate Forum to be held via Zoom Webinar ( https://bit.ly/3LLl8F5) or Facebook Live Stream ( https://bit.ly/3NFS43j). Participating candidates are Democrats Adam Frisch, Sol Sandoval and Alex Walker and Republicans Lauren Boebert and Don Coram. The forum will be moderated by Action22 CEO Sara Blackhurst. The League of Women Voters also recommends voters check out more voter information at www.vote411.org/colorado.
Friday, June 10
6 — 9 p.m. — Neon Sky performs at the Rusty Putter patio (Black Canyon Golf Course restaurant), 1350 Birch St., Montrose.
Saturday, June 11
9 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Montrose Botanic Gardens Western Slope Gardening workshops ($5 donation), 1800 Pavilion Drive. Workshops on succulents, gardening in the 1880s, native plants, lavender, art in the garden and plant info for homeowners. Details: MontroseGardens.org
Monday, June 13
5:30 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby meets at Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room. Nonpartisan. All are welcome. Info: 970-765-9095; citizensclimatelobby.org.
Tuesday, June 14
7 p.m. — Trail Life USA Troop CO-0413 conducts a flag retirement ceremony at the Montrose Church of Christ. Refreshments to follow.