Now through September 30 — Children’s Peace Art Show, in the Children’s Room at the Montrose Library, 320 S. Second St.. Open during regular library hours. Free peace coloring sheets for children. Event of the Week of Unity and Peace.
Saturday, September 17
Love Your Gorge — Uncompahgre River Gorge, Ouray. Volunteer work day and picnic with the Ouray Ice Park and UWP. Co-sponsored by the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership, Ouray Ice Park, and City of Ouray. Information/registration: https://www.uncompahgrewatershed.org/events/
9 a.m. — 2 p.m. — SPARC (Strategic Perspectives Accelerating Real Change) at the Montrose Pavilion. This annual discussion centers on community, diversity, youth and well-being, with guest-speakers Caleb Ferganchick, slam poet/activist; Dr. Anna Mueller, researcher; Elizabeth Clark, counselor; Dr. Aixa Powell, international consultant; Wave 11 R&B/reggae/funk band — and you! Youth are welcome and encouraged to come. Registration includes lunch. Go to https://4go.live/yi8gx9 and follow instructions.
9 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Whole Being Health and Wellness Expo at the Montrose Community Rec Center, Woodgate Road. Free event for all ages, featuring classes and nearly 40 healers. Info: MontroseWellnessExpo.com or HealingCollectiveCO@gmail.com
10 a.m. — 6 p.m. — Babes ’n Bullies at Cerise Park, hosted by The Montrose Bully Breed Club. Family- and dog-friendly event features vendors, obedience and showmanship, car show, pin-up contest, drawing and silent auction. Info: tmbbc2017@gmail.com
10 a.m. — Crop Duster timed road bike race, starting at Cerise Park, and followed by Harvest Party at the Rotary Amphitheater. Purchase tickets and register at valleyfoodpartnership.org/cropduster. No pets. Bring own blanket/chair for party, and sunscreen.
11 a.m. — Community Drum Circle, Riverbottom Park, great family fun. Bring drums and your picnic lunch. Kick-off Event of the Week of Unity and Peace. Everyone welcome. Info: 970-252-0908, www.spiritaware.org.
6 p.m. — The Black Canyon chapter of the Audubon Society welcomes Dr. Bruce Bauerle, from CMU in Grand Junction, who will speak about the “Edible, Poisonous and Useful Plants of Western Colorado.” Location: The Summit Room of the Montrose Field House, 25 Colorado Ave.
7 p.m. — Indie/folk singer Megan Burtt at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery. 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Advanced reserve seating: 17. Day of show: $20. Tickets: www.healthyrhythm.net
7:30 p.m. — Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Sunday, September 18
8 a.m. — 6 p.m. — The Rocky Mountain Hunter Jumper Association hosts its inaugural show at the Montrose County Event Center and Arena, 1036 N. Seventh St. Different equine disciplines have come together to help introduce the hunter-jumper sport to the Western Slope. Info: www.rmhja.com; tanyadee@netzero.net or 970-209-3881.
2 p.m. — Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Tuesday, September 20
3 — 4:30 p.m. — Intuitive GratitudeJournaling with Nature. 90-minute workshop that will improve your life, even in challenging times. WHAFV, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. $20. Register athttps://silverstage.news/
Wednesday, September 21
5:30 — 6:30 p.m. — International Day of Peace, Peace Meditation at Riverbottom Park along the river. Bring chairs and water. Event of the Week of Unity and Peace. Everyone welcome. Info: 970-252-0908.
6 — 8 p.m. — Cocktails & Collage on 11”x14” canvas. Fun art class. Drink and all materials included. No experience necessary. Mosaic, 21 N.Cascade, Montrose. Tuition $35. Register: https://kathrynrburke.com/091422-2/
Thursday, September 22
9:30 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. The meeting starts with fellowship at 9:30, followed by a business meeting, show and tell and then a program. The September program will be a trunk show presented by Melody Maskus, featuring quilts made from Judy Niemeyer patterns. Info: 970-901-9991 (you may need to leave a message and we will return your call).
10 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. — Daytime programs at the South Rim of the Black Canyon, at the visitors center, for the Black Canyon Astronomy Festival. Enjoy the astronomy activity table.
Noon — Prayer gathering at the Peace Pole in Ute Indian Park, across the street from the Ute Indian Museum, Chipeta Road. Bring drums and prayers for peace on earth. Event of the Week of Unity and Peace. Everyone welcome. Info: 970-252-0908, wwwspiritaware.org.
1 — 1:30 p.m. — Daytime astronomy walk with a volunteer astronomer at South Rim of the Black Canyon visitors center; learn what life on Mars would look like. Part of the Black Canyon Astronomy Festival.
2 — 2: 30 p.m. — Daytime astronomy walk with a volunteer astronomer at South Rim of the Black Canyon visitors center; learn if there are other “Earths” in the universe. Part of the Black Canyon Astronomy Festival.
3 — 4:30 p.m. — Intuitive Gratitude Journaling with Nature. 90-minute workshop that will improve your life, even in challenging times. Mosaic, 21 N.Cascade, Montrose. $20. Register at https://silverstage.news/
6 p.m. — Region 10 and the State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) are offering an informational seminar on how to navigate the Medicare system, Cascade Hall, CMU campus, 336 S. 3rd, Montrose. Seminars are free. Call 970-249-2436 to register.
7 — 8 p.m. — Black Canyon Astronomy Festival evening program in Montrose, Centennial Room, with presentation on dark skies. Seating limited to 50. Half of seats can be reserved in advance; send request to blca_info@nps.gov
7 p.m. — Eli Lev brings The Four Directions Tour to Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets: $20, www.healthyrhythm.net
7:30 p.m. — Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
8:30 — 10 p.m. — Evening stargazing at the Montrose Botanic Garden, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, part of Black Canyon Astronomy Festival.
Friday, September 23
5 — 8 p.m. — Night at the Depot, at the historic Denver & Rio Grande Railroad Depot, home of the Montrose County Historical Museum, 21 N. Rio Grande Ave. Highlights the preservation of the depot with special displays; meet-and-greet with preservation boards and special walking tour. Also, Elaine Hale Jones and George Decker, local historians, will have their current books on hand. Gunnison Clamp Photography will be featured throughout the museum. Tickets: $10/person. Info: 970-249-2085 or info@montrosehistory.org.
6 p.m. — Peace Dinner at Guru’s Restaurant, 448 E. Main St., Montrose. Buffet dinner, special program by Terry Burnell, presentation of 2022 peace awards. Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas. Event of the Week of Unity and Peace. Reservations requested for buffet dinner, $25/person. Info and reservations:970-252-0908, wwwhimalayanfriends.com.
7 — 9 p.m. — Birds of Play perform at the final farewell for Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. Lounge opens at 6, with show starting at 7.
7:30 p.m. — Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
7:30 — 8 :30 p.m. — Black Canyon Astronomy Festival evening program at South Rim campground amphitheater, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, with presentation on dark skies at the park and in the National Park Service.
8:30 — 10 p.m. — Evening stargazing at South Rim campground, Black Canyon of the Gunnison; part of Black Canyon Astronomy Festival. Look for signs directing you to where telescopes are set up.
September 24
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — First-ever Culture Fest at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road. Hosted by Hispanic Affairs Project and the museum. Culture Fest is a community celebration attended by diverse groups, providing a unique opportunity to share information, arts, crafts, dance, music and foods. Culture Fest is hosted by the museum and the Hispanic Affairs Project. Includes Peace Pole display and Open Heart Drum Circle to play, in afternoon. Info on Peace Pole and drum circle: 970-252-0908.
11:30 a.m. — Peace Pole dedication, Fort Uncompahgre, Delta.
1 — 5 p.m. — Oktoberfest, benefiting All Points Transit, at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park. Tickets are available at MontroseBeerFest.com: $35, or $45 at the gate. Shuttle available. Info: MontroseBeerFest.com.
6 — 8 p.m. — Dinner on Main Street returns, benefiting Habitat for Humanity and Sharing Ministries Food Bank. The annual barbecue dinner takes place on Main Street, which will be closed to traffic, and aims to celebrate the joy of gathering with friends, family and neighbors. Tickets: $20 for adults; free for kids 5 and younger. Purchase at: https://tinyurl.com/dinnermainmoco. Adult beverages available for purchase, with those proceeds going to the Boys & Girls Club.
7:30 p.m. — Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
7:30 — 8:30 p.m. — Evening program at South Rim campground amphitheater, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, “We Are Explorers,” as part of Black Canyon Astronomy Festival.
8:30 — 10 p.m. — Electronically assisted astronomy viewing at South Rim campground amphitheater, Black Canyon of the Gunnison. Learn constellations and view galaxies, nebulae and other deep sky objects projected onto the big screen. Part of Black Canyon Astronomy Festival.
Sunday, September 25
2 p.m. — Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.