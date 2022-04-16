Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Saturday, April 16
8 — 11 a.m. — Dare to Dream community breakfast in honor of veterans. Free admission, with donations accepted for the nonprofit equine therapy’s scholarship for veterans program. 9826 2150 Road, Austin, 970-765-0933.
9 a.m. — Riverbottom Run to benefit Special Olympics. Entry for the 5-mile and 2-mile run options: $30. The races repeat at 11 a.m. Registration deadline is 11:59 p.m. April 15; https://tinyurl.com/riverbottrun
10 a.m. — Crossroads Victory Church, 515 Hillcrest Drive, hosts an Easter egg hunt, with candy, fun and prizes. All are welcome.
11 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Easter Festival Egg Hunt at Buckley Park (300 N. Nevada Ave.), presented by Darling Dames of Colorado. Entry: $5. Easter Bunny, games, music and more.
2 p.m. — Elks Club Easter Egg Hunt, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. Free kids’ event. All are welcome.
2 — 6 p.m. — Family Game Day at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. San Juan Brews and the Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center host 10 rounds of kids’ bingo. First rounds are 3 — 4 p.m. and the second five rounds are from 5 — 6 p.m.; prizes awarded.
6 p.m. — Easter service at Grace Community Church, 16731 Woodgate Road, Montrose.
Sunday, April 17
6 a.m. — Sunrise service for Easter at Grace Community Church, 16731 Woodgate Road, Montrose. Services also at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
9:15 a.m. — Rosemont Baptist Church starts Easter Sunday with Sunday School, followed by fellowship at 10:15 a.m. and Easter service at 10:45 a.m. The church is located at 1589 E. Niagara Road, Montrose; 970-249-4887.
10 a.m. — Easter worship celebration at the Montrose First Church of the Nazarene, 705 S. 12th St. An Easter breakfast precedes the service at 9 a.m.
10 a.m. — Crossroads Victory Church, 515 Hillcrest Drive, hosts Easter services.
10 a.m. — Easter at Circle 3 Cowboy Fellowship, 62885 Lasalle Road, Montrose. Free lunch, mutton-bustin’, Easter egg hunt, barrel races, stick horse barrel racing, games, cake walk and more.
10 a.m. — Easter at Summit Church, Old Menoken Schoolhouse, 10977 60.75 Road, Montrose. Free lunch follows service.
10 a.m. — Easter services at Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park. Offered by Montrose United Methodist Church, Community Spirit United Church of Christ and Hillcrest Congregational United Church of Christ. An Easter egg hunt at 9:30 a.m. precedes the service; the event is free. Bring your own lawn chairs and weather-appropriate gear. Shuttles will run from the Cerise parking lot to the amphitheater for those who need assistance getting there from their vehicles.
Monday, April 18
8 a.m. — Bidding starts for Partners of Delta, Montrose & Ouray Youth Mentoring’s 33rd Annual Online Auction and ends at 8 p.m. April 21 with items closing daily. More than 500 items and services, from Rockies tickets to gravel, restaurant gift cards, amusement parks, golf, rafting, hot springs, tattoos and more. All proceeds go to help our kids; visit www.partners-west.org and follow the auction link, or call 970-249-1116.
1 p.m. — Kate Burke History Series. “Where the West Comes Alive at the Museum of the Mountain West.” Golden Circle Senior Center, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose. Free. Info: Cindy Marino, 970-252-4884.
Tuesday, April 19
8 a.m. — Bidding continues for Partners of Delta, Montrose & Ouray Youth Mentoring’s 33rd Annual Online Auction, which ends at 8 p.m. April 21. Items close daily. More than 500 items and services, from Rockies tickets to gravel, restaurant gift cards, amusement parks, golf, rafting, hot springs, tattoos and more. All proceeds go to help our kids; visit www.partners-west.org and follow the auction link, or call 970-249-1116.
Wednesday, April 20
8 — 9 a.m. — The Forum presentation features the Western Colorado Regional Dispatch Center. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, Cascade Avenue and South Third Street, Montrose.
11 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Bark into Spring Bully (Breed) Bake Sale at Chow Down, 535 S. First St., Montrose. Come buy sweet treats for you and your pets, helping the Montrose Bully Breed Club raise money for bully breeds in need.
8 a.m. — Bidding continues for Partners of Delta, Montrose & Ouray Youth Mentoring’s 33rd Annual Online Auction, which ends at 8 p.m. April 21. Items close daily. More than 500 items and services, from Rockies tickets to gravel, restaurant gift cards, amusement parks, golf, rafting, hot springs, tattoos and more. All proceeds go to help our kids; visit www.partners-west.org and follow the auction link, or call 970-249-1116.
7 p.m. — Backpacking 101 at Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Learn about packing and gear. Special guest: Colorado Canyons Association representative. Info: adickinson@montroselibrary.org
Thursday, April 21
8 p.m. — Bidding ends for Partners of Delta, Montrose & Ouray Youth Mentoring’s 33rd Annual Online Auction. More than 500 items and services, from Rockies tickets to gravel, restaurant gift cards, amusement parks, golf, rafting, hot springs, tattoos and more. All proceeds go to help our kids; visit www.partners-west.org and follow the auction link, or call 970-249-1116.
Friday, April 22
7 a.m. — 5 p.m. — City of Montrose annual spring cleanup. City residents can bring items for disposal to the San Juan Bypass, directly across the street from Sunshine Peak Apartments (follow the signs). The city will collect, with no charge, items such as landscape materials (no limbs greater than 6 inches in diameter), scrap materials, electronics without glass screens and unwanted appliances ($20 fee for each appliance containing Freon). NOT accepted: routine household trash, hazardous materials, paint, electronics with glass screens, tires. Limited special collection service, as personnel/equipment available is offered; fees for that start at $15, plus equipment and labor. Info: 970-240-1480.
Saturday, April 23
7 a.m. — 7 p.m. — City of Montrose annual spring cleanup. City residents can bring items for disposal to the San Juan Bypass, directly across the street from Sunshine Peak Apartments (follow the signs). The city will collect, with no charge, items such as landscape materials (no limbs greater than 6 inches in diameter), scrap materials, electronics without glass screens and unwanted appliances ($20 fee for each appliance containing Freon). NOT accepted: routine household trash, hazardous materials, paint, electronics with glass screens, tires. Limited special collection service, as personnel/equipment available is offered; fees for that start at $15, plus equipment and labor. Info: 970-240-1480.
8 a.m. — Sign-in for Haven House “Drive to End Homelessness” golf tournament at Tiara Rado Golf Course, 2057 S. Broadway, Grand Junction. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. Entry fee: $100, includes range balls, green fees, prizes and lunch. Four-person teams and individuals welcome. For registration link, email lillian@havenhousehomeless.org. Haven House is a transitional housing program in Olathe that helps families escape homelessness.
Noon — Community prayer gathering at the Peace Pole in Ute Indian Museum Park (across Chipeta Road from the Ute Indian Museum) to pray for the healing of Mother Earth for Earth Week with the Blessing of the River and prayers for Ukraine. Bring drums and prayers. Everyone is invited. Info: 970-252-0908.
1 — 4 p.m. — Apple Core Project meets for an afternoon of grafting at the Nucla Community Center, 1045 Main St, Nucla. Learn how to graft apple trees and explore fruit growing history in the region.Registration/payment: 970-708-3972 or email meggers73@gmail.com.
5:30 p.m. — Rocky Mountain Oyster and Red Dirt Festival, featuring Reckless Kelly, at the Montrose County Fairgrounds & Event Center. Evening’s entertainment also includes Joshua Ray Walker and Sam Cox (Ragland). VIP admission is $60 and includes seating near the stage, choice of beer, wine or soft drinks, along with Rocky Mountain oysters. Floor admission is $30 and general admission is $20. Tickets: www.montrosecountyeventcenter.com
7 p.m. — Upstairs at Precedence (511 E. Main St.) presents a double billing: Gabrielle Louise, followed by Birds of Play. The Library Lounge opens at 4 p.m. Tickets: PrecedenceProductions.com.
7:30 p.m. — The Valley Symphony Association presents Let’s Dance at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. The final orchestra concert of the season showcases dance styles through the ages. Tickets: valleysymphony.org/concerts-and-tickets
Monday, April 25
10 a.m. — noon — Volunteer meeting, Museum of the Mountain West, 68169 Miami Road, Montrose. Meet with staff and docents, tour museum, learn about volunteer opportunities to help the museum. Info: info@mw-museum.org or 970-240-3400.
Tuesday, April 26
10 a.m. — noon — Volunteer meeting, Museum of the Mountain West, 68169 Miami Road, Montrose. Meet with staff and docents, tour museum, learn about volunteer opportunities to help the museum. Info: info@mw-museum.org or 970-240-3400.
Noon — COVID-19 loss and bereavement group meeting at Touch of Care Hospice, 1100 E. Main St., Montrose. This group meets the last Tuesday of each month.
7 p.m. — Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association presents the male vocal group Veritas as the Delta Performing Arts Center, 822 Grand Ave., Delta, as the final concert for the 73rd season. Single-admission tickets at the door: $20 for adults and $5 for students. Season tickets are $45 for adults; $15 for students and $95 for a family — and anyone who purchases a season ticket for the upcoming 74th season receives admission to Veritas at no extra cost.
Wednesday, April 27
8 — 9 a.m. — The weekly Forum topic is Everything You Wanted To Know About Recycling. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, Cascade Avenue and South Third Street, Montrose.