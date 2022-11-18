Now — Thanksgiving — Volunteers needed for the Montrose Community Dinners annual Friends Thanksgiving Meal, served on Thanksgiving Day. To volunteer or donate, visit montrosecommunitydinners.com or call 970-318-6724.

