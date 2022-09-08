Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Thursday, September 8
8 — 10 a.m. — Montrose Rotary hosts Labor Challenges and Discussion Panel at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Discussion focuses on labor challenges in today’s market. Free.
Friday, September 9
1 p.m. — The Uncompahgre Valley Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution meet at the Ute Indian Museum, Montrose, in the meeting room. They are hosting State Regent Colleen Joyce.
7 p.m. — Clark Andrew and Kristen Rad of The High Desert Playboys are live in concert at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets: $10 in advance; $15 on day of show; healthyrhythym.net. Doors at 7 p.m.; music at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 10
Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado invite the public to help restore the Perimeter Trail in Ouray near the base of Cascade Falls. Help with tasks like building steps and retaining walls; hardy trail work. English-speak and American Sign Language crews. Work is also on Sept. 11. City of Ouray will provide camping; COV will provide meals. For the start time and other information: 3030-715-1010, ext. 111, or Abby@voc.org. Register at https://bit.ly/OurayVOC.
9 a.m. — noon — Fall migration public bird-banding at Ridgway State Park. Use the Dallas Creek entrance, south end, across the bridge. Annual park pass or day pass ($9) required.
10 a.m. — The Uncompahgre Valley and Mount Garfield chapters of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will help dedicate a marker and lay a wreath at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction, 2830 Riverside Parkway; public welcome.
4 p.m. — The Montrose County Historical Museum will be hosting a one-time guided historical cemetery tour. You will be learning about the history and legends of Montrose pioneers through their final stories. Also, learn how traditions have evolved over the century with the cemetery. Meet at the Cedar Creek Cemetery at 2221 Miami Road by the maintenance building. Call 970-249-2085 to RSVP; $10/person, space limited.
5 — 6:30 p.m. — Valley Symphony Association Orchestra & Chorus 51st season opener, Pops in the Park: Big Sounds in a Big Space, at Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park. For their only outdoor and free concert of the season, the Valley Symphony Association orchestra and chorus come together to perform a range of popular or “pops” and contemporary music styles, including Americana, movie music, Broadway tunes, rock ’n’ roll, light classical, and marches. This concert marks the 51st season of the all-volunteer performing arts organization that comprises musicians from teens to 80-somethings who hail from the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork Valleys. Bring your own chair. Food trucks available. Info: ValleySymphony.net or Facebook.com/ValleySymphonyAssociation or 970-765-8323.
7 p.m. — Jonathan Foster’s Nomadic summer tour comes to Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets: $10 in advance; $15 on day of show; healthyrhythym.net. Doors at 7 p.m.; music at 7:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m. – New West Guitar Group at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray. Advance Adult tickets $25;Adult at the door $28; $5 students (18 and under); www.ocpag.org
Sunday, Sept. 11
4 — 5 p.m. — Harps and Hammers Ensemble free concert, in the Chapel of the Cross, Pioneer Village, Cedaredge. Info: Call or text Robin Freed, 970-275-8996.
Monday, September 12
Noon — The Northern San Juan Great Old Broads for Wilderness hosts tour of the Ironton iron fen with botanists Peggy Lyon and Mary Menz. Bring your own picnic lunch. Meet at the parking lot just north of the Ironton townsite, east side of U.S. 550. Info: northernsanjuanbroadband@gmail.com
5 p.m. — The Citizens Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan, national organization, meets at the Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Come celebrate the DMEA/Guzman Garnet Mesa Solar Project, which the lobby supported, and plan the next local action projects. All are welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
Thursday, September 15
10 — 11 a.m. — Harps and Hammers Ensemble free concert, Senior Center at the Montrose Pavillion, for the Beaconfest Senior Fair. Info: call or text Robin Freed, 970-275-8996.
6 p.m. — The Black Canyon chapter of the Audubon Society welcomes Dr. Bruce Bauerle, from CMU in Grand Junction, who will speak about the “Edible, Poisonous and Useful Plants of Western Colorado.” Location: The Summit Room of the Montrose Field House, 25 Colorado Ave.
Saturday, September 17
Love Your Gorge — Uncompahgre River Gorge, Ouray. Volunteer work day and picnic with the Ouray Ice Park and UWP. Co-sponsored by the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership, Ouray Ice Park, and City of Ouray. Information/registration: https://www.uncompahgrewatershed.org/events/
9 a.m. — 2 p.m. — SPARC (Strategic Perspectives Accelerating Real Change) at the Montrose Pavilion. This annual discussion centers on community, diversity, youth and well-being, with guest-speakers Caleb Ferganchick, slam poet/activist; Dr. Anna Mueller, researcher; Elizabeth Clark, counselor; Dr. Aixa Powell, international consultant; Wave 11 R&B/reggae/funk band — and you! Youth are welcome and encouraged to come. Registration includes lunch. Go to https://4go.live/yi8gx9 and follow instructions.
9 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Whole Being Health and Wellness Expo at the Montrose Community Rec Center, Woodgate Road. Free event for all ages, featuring classes and nearly 40 healer s. Info: MontroseWellnessExpo.com or HealingCollectiveCO@gmail.com
10 a.m. — 6 p.m. — Babes ’n Bullies at Cerise Park, hosted by The Montrose Bully Breed Club. Family- and dog-friendly event features vendors, obedience and showmanship, car show, pin-up contest, drawing and silent auction. Info: tmbbc2017@gmail.com
10 a.m. — Crop Duster timed road bike race, starting at Cerise Park, and followed by Harvest Party at the Rotary Amphitheater. Purchase tickets and register at valleyfoodpartnership.org/cropduster. No pets. Bring own blanket/chair for party, and sunscreen.
11 a.m. — Week of Unity and Peace begins at Riverbottom Park, Montrose, with a community drum circle.
Sunday, September 18
8 a.m. — 6 p.m. — The Rocky Mountain Hunter Jumper Association hosts its inaugural show at the Montrose County Event Center and Arena, 1036 N. Seventh St. Different equine disciplines have come together to help introduce the hunter-jumper sport to the Western Slope. Info: www.rmhja.com; tanyadee@netzero.net or 970-209-3881.