Saturday, October 29
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Join the Montrose Farmers Market for spooky festivities and local goodies. Pumpkin-carving, face-painting, storytime reading and a costume parade.
9 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Kids and Family Expo at Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St.. 970-765-0913.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Halloween pet costume contest at Chow Down Pet Supplies, 535 S. First St., Montrose. Gift cards of $100, $200 and $300 up for grabs for winners.
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Hallowheeny Bash at Dare to Dream (equine-assisted learning), 9826 2150 Road in Austin (look for signs for parking). Info: 970-975-0933.
3:15 — Witches Ride readies for a 3:30 departure from the Cobble Creek Clubhouse, 699 Cobble Drive, Montrose. Games for kids 4:30 — 6 p.m. Free and open to the public.
5:30 — 10:30 p.m. — Night of the Living Dead Festival at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park. Hip-hop showcase, featuring vendors, food trucks, face-painting, bounce houses, pie-eating contest and a costume contest for kids, adults and couples. Tickets are $15, https://tinyurl.com/livedeadmontrose
8 p.m. — Halloween Hootenanny at San Juan Brews, 513 E. Main St., Montrose, featuring live music by Cousin Curtiss and Stillhouse Junkies, as well a guest performance by ty Gallenback, magician. Show begins at 9 p.m. Costumes encouraged. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/sanjuanhoot
6 p.m. — The Montrose County Historical Museum ghost walk treats. Hear mysterious tales of the town’s eerie history of paranormal activity. Meet at the museum, 21 N. Rio Grande Ave. (historic depot). Space limited; cost $10/person. Info: 970-249-2085.
Sunday, October 30
2 — 6 p.m. — Kick or Treat soccer tournament at Olathe High/Middle School football field. Car show and concert following.
Monday, October 31
2 p.m. — 6 p.m. — Trick-or-treating at downtown merchants/booths/trunks in Olathe. Presented by Olathe Conexion.
4 p.m. — Black Canyon Classics Car Club hosts “trunk or treat” at the KFC parking lot, South Townsend Avenue. Club members will display classic automobiles and give children free candy while supplies last.
5:30 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby at the Montrose library meeting room, 320 S. Second St.Trick or Treat? Help Mother Earth recover. All welcome; nonpartisan. Info: 970-765-9095.
5:30 — 7:30 p.m. — Halloween carnival at Olathe Elementary School, Olathe.
Wednesday, November 2
12:30 — 4:30 p.m. — The AARP Safe Driver Course will be offered in Montrose at the Montrose Health and Human Service Building, 1845 S. Townsend Ave. Area residents over 50 are encouraged to update their driving skills with this new AARP course. To register, call Rik at 970-314-9843.
1 — 4 p.m. — Watercolor Wednesday at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. learn tricks, tips and techniques in watercolor. Class includes demonstration, painting time and critique. Best for moderate experience. Bring your own supplies. Instructor: Jodine Broscovak. Info: MCA, 970-249-5645.
3 — 8:30 p.m. — The community is invited to celebrate Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead on at MADA, 17 N. 6th St. Dia de los Muertos is a time to honor ancestors and loved ones that have gone to the spirit world. Info: 970-249-4115
Thursday, November 3
11:30 a.m. — 5 p.m. — MEDC’s Montrose Manufacturers Expo and STEMposium. Learn about the economic impact of local manufacturers and see what the school district’s STEM students can do; plus see available employment opportunities. Presentations are from 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m.; exhibits and demos are from 1 — 5 p.m. Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. Info: 970-249-9438 or patriciac@montroseeedc.org
5 — 7 p.m. — Meet the Olathe FFA members, officers and advisors at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. Learn about the high school club for future farmers, upcoming events, sponsorship activities and community service outreach. Info: Melissa.green@mcsd.org.
Saturday, November 5
10 a.m. — Western Slope 5K Walk in support of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation begins at Confluence Park (Lions Club Pavilion), in Delta. Info and registration: walk.jdrf.org/westernslope or Trisha Bush, travellingbush@yahoo.com; 303-518-3153.
1 — 3 p.m. — Open studio at WHAFV, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Classes in alcohol ink Christmas ornaments and mixed media Holiday cards. Open studio — you provide your own materials — is $15. For open studio or classes with all materials, coffee and tea, $25-30. Cash bar for soft drinks, beer and wine, packaged snacks. Register at https://kathrynrburke.com/110522-studio/
7 p.m. — Face Vocal Band plays a benefit concert for San Juan Healthcare Foundation at the Montrose Pavilion,1800 Pavilion Drive. Face Vocal is an all-vocal rock band.Doors open at 7; VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. General admission is $35 ($20 for students with valid student ID and free for kids 12 and younger). VIP admission is $125 and includes the reception with food and beverage, as well as reserved concert seats. Purchase: events.ourtownmatters.net or hello@ourtownmatters.net. In person: 1245 E. Main St., Montrose. Info: 970-765-0913.