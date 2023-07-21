Friday, July 21

Noon - 1:30 p.m. - Montrose Republican Women’s lunch, program, and meeting, Hampton Inn Montrose. Bob Bell will present a history of the American flag from the 1700s to present (30-minute social starting at 11:30). Enjoy an  ice cream sundae bar, too. Info: Kerri Catlin, 970-209-5170. 



