Friday, July 21
Noon - 1:30 p.m. - Montrose Republican Women’s lunch, program, and meeting, Hampton Inn Montrose. Bob Bell will present a history of the American flag from the 1700s to present (30-minute social starting at 11:30). Enjoy an ice cream sundae bar, too. Info: Kerri Catlin, 970-209-5170.
6 p.m. - close - Class of 1988 35th reunion, The Camp Robber Restaurant patio. Free entry (full bar and restaurant service available at your own cost).
Saturday, July 22
9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Waterfall Canyon Community Yard Sale; enter from Spring Creek Road, then south on 6375 Road and follow signs.
6 p.m. - close - Class of 1988 35th reunion. We have rented the ballroom at The Temple, 511 E. Main St. There will be a catered dinner. Cost is $35 per person. RSVP to Kirsten Thaute Humble by emailing to kirsten723@live.com or Brenda Hitt Metheny at brendametheny@gmail.com.
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Fourth-grader History Buff Day at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose. Learn about Ute culture; hang with Billy the History Buff, explore a tipi, learn about the Bar Dance and explore the new Naturescape playground. Colorado fourth-graders can get a free History Colorado membership, giving them access to the Ute Museum by signing up at historycolorado.org/historybuff.
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Delta Museum open house, with free admission and refreshments, 251 Meeker St., Delta.
6 p.m. - Deltarado Days Junior Rodeo, brought by Cowboy at the Cross Ministries, 21573 Austin Road, Austin. Age groups, minis: 8 and under, Juniors: 9-13, Seniors: 14-18. Pre-registration required. Entries close at 9 p.m. on July 13. Call 970-629-0492 for emailed entry forms and more information.
Sunday, July 23
9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Waterfall Canyon Community Yard Sale; enter from Spring Creek Road, then south on 6375 Road and follow signs.
Monday, July 24
1 p.m. - Local historian and genealogist, Zilla May Brown, will present information on using "Heritage Quest", an on-line genealogy resource, at the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. All are welcome to this program sponsored by the Montrose Genealogy.
Wednesday, July 26
8-9 a.m. - The Forum: Montrose Area Bicycle Alliance, Cascade Hall on the CMU-Montrose campus located on the corner of South Third and Cascade (use the glass doors on Cascade to enter the building). The program is free.
Thursday, July 27
9 a.m. - Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at Cerise Park (accessed from Shane's Way which is at the north end of Chipeta) for its annual picnic. The guild will provide a picnic lunch and drinks. Please bring your own chair and a fat quarter (in a brown paper bag) to exchange in addition to your show and tell items. The meeting will start at 9 with social time, followed by a business meeting and show and tell. Lunch will be served after the meeting. For more information. call 970-901-9991 (you will need to leave a message if you would like a call back).
5 - 7 p.m. - 25th anniversary celebration and Unity Fair at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St., east lawn/CMU quad.
Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. The format is: Date first, then time, the event, address, then other information. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.