Wednesday, November 3
6:30 p.m. — Ann Duncan, registered dietitian and nutritionist with the Tri River Area CSU Extension Office presents the benefits of cooking with legumes as part of the Montrose Regional Library’s cooking classes. The presentation is at the Sharing Ministries Foodbank, 47 N. First St. Email tevans@montroselibrary.org, or call her at 970-964-2540, to register for this event or learn more about the series.
7 p.m. — Montrose County Historical Society presents Joel Evans presenting a slide show about exploring, camping and fishing the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, Friendship Hall, Pioneer Room. Admission is free, the public is invited. Light refreshments may be available.
7 p.m. — Movie night at the Wright features “Henri Dauman: Looking Up.” Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Friday, November 5
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Holiday crafts and bazaar at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. More than 100 tables of bargains. Free admission.
6 - 10 p.m. — Murder mystery dinner theater, at Wright Opera House, 472 Main St. Ouray.
7:30 p.m. — “I Only Have Fangs for You,” Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St, Montrose. The Magic Circle Players present a comedic melodrama of vampire mishaps, romance and fun. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, November 6
9 a.m. — Veterans Day 5K run/1-mile walk starts at the Montrose Community Recreation Center, 16350 Woodgate Road. (Registration starts at 7:30 a.m.). Free for veterans. Otherwise, $20 per adult or $30 per family before Oct. 29. On event day, the cost is $25 per adult or $35 per family. All proceeds to Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans programs. Register: www.whafv.org.
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meeting, Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. Fellowship, the business meeting at 10:30 a.m. Show and tell, refreshments and program. Visitors welcome. Info: Paula, paulalkaecity@gmail.com
5 p.m. — Montrose Rotary Club presents The Centenary Jubilee at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. Rotary is celebrating 100 years of service in Montrose and the world with a dinner, speakers, historic timeline display, classic cars, dancing, live and silent auctions. RSVP at events.ourtownmatters.net or call 970-765-0913.
5:30 p.m. — Evening of Unity fundraiser for Republican candidates, Montrose Pavilion, with cocktail hour, candidate meet-and-greet, buffet dinner, auction and live entertainment by Carolina American Country Band. Brief message at 6:30 p.m. by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. Tickets: $55 at www.blackcanyontickets.com. Info: Cat, 970-901-8389.
Sunday, November 7
Tuesday, November 9
3 - 7 p.m. — Montrose County hosts Stop the Flu Bug annual flu shot clinic, offering free flu shots, including high-dose shots for those 65 and older (between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m.), all while supplies last. Clinic locations are at the Montrose County Event Center in Montrose; the Olathe Corn Festival Park in Olathe and Basin Clinic on the West End. Drive-thru and walk-in options. If there are four or more people in a vehicle who want a shot, they are requested to use the walk-in option.