Now — Thanksgiving — Volunteers needed for the Montrose Community Dinners annual Friends Thanksgiving Meal, served on Thanksgiving Day. To volunteer or donate, visit montrosecommunitydinners.com or call 970-318-6724.
Now through November 21
Buy and paint a bowl or vessel at Amazing Glaze to donate to Art Partners annual Chili Bowl fundraiser. The Chili bowl is from 11 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at The Temple, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets for Chili Bowl are $20; all-you-can eat; purchase at Amazing Glaze or Partners, 315 S. Seventh St.; info: 970-249-1116.
Thursday November 17
9:30 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. The meeting starts with fellowship at 9:30, followed by a business meeting, show and tell and a program. The November program will be Quilts and Toys for Dolphin House and the reveal of the Mystery Quilts. Info:970-901-9991 (you may need to leave a message for a return call).
6 — 8 p.m. — Alcohol-ink and Drink; make Christmas ornaments using alcohol-ink techniques. All materials and one drink provided; cash bar available. Location: Mosaic, 21 Register: https://kathrynrburke.com/111722
Friday, November 18
1 p.m. — Happy New Merry Thanksmas craft and gift fair at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St.The annual holiday extravaganza concludes at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Amadeus” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, November 19
9 a.m. — 4 p.m. — The San Juan Weavers Guild 44th Annual Show & Sale will be held at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The one-day event is free and offers a vast selection of handwoven, handspun, and other fiber-art items for home decor and personal use, made by guild members. A display will feature design challenge projects inspired by the Ute Museum, and hands-on learning opportunities are included. Additional museum-sponsored vendors and Navajo rug sales are part of Native American Heritage Month. www.sanjuanweavers.org.
9:30 a.m. — Registration for vamoose Gear Powersports Accessories’ motorcycle toy run to benefit Haven Foster, a nonprofit that helps kids transition into the foster system. Register at Vamoose, 1912 S. Townsend Ave., until 11 a.m., when ride departs to Haven Foster, 16 S. Uncompahgre Ave., where the riders will deliver their toys. Silver Basin Brewing Co., 147 N. First St., hosts the After Run gathering. Info: 970-765-8950.
6 - 11 p.m. — Montrose Elks Lodge Charity Ball, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. Live and silent auctions, raffles, games, entertainment and more. Tickets: $30/couple; $20/single. Admission at the door.
7 p.m. — Valley Youth Orchestra at the Delta Center for Performing Arts, 822 Grand Ave., Delta.
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Amadeus” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
November 20
2 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Amadeus” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838
Monday, November 21
5:30 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby meets at the Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room for progress on local issues to help the environment. Nonpartisan, national; all welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
