Saturday, December 4
9 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Annual holiday craft show at Bill Heddles Recreation Center, Delta. Free admission to view the wares for sale by 55 vendors — handmade merchandise such as jewelry, Christmas items, quilts, cards, knitted and crocheted clothing, photography, candles, soaps, wood crafts and more. Info: 970-874-0923.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Winter Wonderland craft show at Lions Park, 600 Block North Nevada Avenue. Enjoy crafts to purchase and make donations of nonperishable food for local food banks. Also accepting toys for Toys for Tots.
11 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival at the Ute Indian Museum,17253 Chipeta Road. Showcasing Native American and area artists, including Sue Rose. Free museum admission, silent auction, fry bread and more, as well as the membership drive for Friends of the Ute Indian Museum.
5:30 p.m. — Montrose Parade of Lights, downtown Main Street. Info: CityofMontrose.org/Holidays
7:30 p.m. — Valley Symphony Association 50th Concert Series at the Montrose Pavilion presents” Christmas by Candlelight at the Montrose Pavilion. Tickets/info: valleysymphony.net
7:30 p.m. — “It’s a Wonderful Life,” live radio play at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: $10/adults; $5 /children and students. 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net.
Sunday, December 5
11 a.m. and 2 p.m. — Holiday film screening “Christmas in the Clouds” at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road. The film tells the story of the manager of a Utah ski resort run by an overworked manager and a woman from the big city as they overcome mistaken identities and intrusive guests in their pursuit of romance. This rom-com was featured at Sundance in 2001 and went on to win awards at the Austin and Santa Fe film festivals.
2 p.m. — “It’s a Wonderful Life,” live radio play at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: $10/adults; $5 /children and students. 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net.
3 p.m. — Valley Symphony Association 50th Concert Series at the Montrose Pavilion presents” Christmas by Candlelight at the Montrose Pavilion. Tickets/info: valleysymphony.net
Thursday, December 9
7 p.m. — Black Canyon McIntosh Users meeting, via Zoom. Email jc@macdoktor.net for login credentials. John Clark will give an overview of Apple’s Pages word processing program, plus there will be the usual troubleshooting discussion.
Friday, December 10
4 p.m. — Holiday party at Montrose Day Spa, 2798 Woodgate Road. Enjoy food, music and giveaways. All welcome.
6:30 p.m. — Paonia singer, songwriter and poet Jeanine Renée in concert at The Healthy Rhythm Gallery, 323 E. Main St., Montrose. All seating is $15 and limited to 50 attendees. Seats will be assigned, as purchased, from Row 1 back. Advance purchase is recommended. $3 more day of show (if available). This is a ticketless event. Doors at 6:30 p.m.; concert at 7 p.m. Unvaccinated patrons requested to wear masks in the gallery. Please do not attend if you have COVID symptoms or are ill.
6:30 p.m. — Watercolor Christmas Art and Lettering at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave., with artist Anne Hockenberry. Cost: $30; purchase tickets at birdsandberrystudio.com. Learn how to use watercolors to paint Christ-mas themed gift tags, as well as wreath and pine tree art. Special gues Molly will give brief instructions on how to hand-letter and will be available to write on finished projects for you. All materials provided; all skill levels welcome.
Saturday, December 11
11 a.m. and 2 p.m. — Holiday film screening “Christmas in the Clouds” at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road. The film tells the story of the manager of a Utah ski resort run by an overworked manager and a woman from the big city as they overcome mistaken identities and intrusive guests in their pursuit of romance. This rom-com was featured at Sundance in 2001 and went on to win awards at the Austin and Santa Fe film festivals.
11 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Delta County Museum Christmas open house at 241 Meeker St.; free admission and reception. Santa will arrive at 2 p.m. to greet children and Toby King, local band director, leads a band of musicians playing holiday music. Vintage gifts available for purchase. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. for winter. Info: 970-874-8721.
Noon- 2 p.m. — Strike Away Hunger at the Rose Bowl, 90 Rose Lane, Montrose. Join Darling Dames of Colorado pinup girls and donate a toy or nonperishable food. Lane sponsorship will raise money for the cause and gets you two hours of bowling, plus shoe rental. Email DarlingDamesCO@gmail.com for more information.