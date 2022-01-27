Friday, January 28
9 a.m. — Seed-saving workshop at the Montrose Recreation District Field House, 25 Colorado Ave. Learn how to save your seeds from your garden with Yvette Henson. The workshop is a collaboration between the CSU Extension, rec district and Valley Food Partnership. Fee: $15. Limited seats. Reserve at garden@valleyfoodpartnership.
6 p.m. — Artist’s reception for Residual Roots, an exhibit by Cie Hoover, at Healthy Rhythm, 232 E. Main St. The reception welcomes the exhibit, on display through February at Healthy Rhythm. Enjoy wine by LaNoue DuBois Winery and a special acoustic performance by You Knew Me When. Info: www.healthyrhythm.com or www.CieCreativeCo.com.
7 p.m. — Kipori Woods and the Soul Shakers play at Upstairs at Precedence, 513 E. Main St., Montrose. Lounge and bar open at 4 p.m. Tickets: precedenceproductions.com.
7:30 p.m. — “Tintypes,” the Tony nominated, nostalgic, musical revue of turn-of-the century America, plays at the Magic Circle Theatre. It offers snapshots – tintypes- of the changing times, as they blaze to life in a high-spirited brew of popular songs from the era, and the stories of five archetypes of the period, including the youngest man ever to be elected president, Teddy Roosevelt. Tickets: https://magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com/; info: 970-249-7838.
Saturday, January 29
11:30 a.m. — Hoop Shoot for Youth at the Montrose Elks Gym, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. Registration is at noon, with the hoop shoot starting at noon. The Elks are sponsoring the event for kids ages 8 — 13. Info: Martin Crespin, 970-417-3320.
2 p.m. — Family Cinema, “Mary Poppins Returns,” at Montrose Christian Church, 2351 Sunnyside Road. Public welcome. Concessions by donation. Sponsored by Life Without Lupus. Doors open at 1 p.m.
6 p.m. — Annual Wool Growers banquet and dance, featuring the Anders Brothers Band, at Montrose Elks, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose. Banquet tickets: $32 at the Elks Lodge, Murdoch’s, Producers Co-op and Home Loan Bank. Dance only: $10 at the door. The dance begins after 9 p.m.
6 p.m. — Josh Bunker and Gabe Dutton play live music at the Horsefly, 846 E. Main St., Montrose.
7 — 10 p.m. — Back to the 80s Dance Party with DJ Diente and Big Zen at Storm King Distilling, 41 W. Main St., Montrose.
7:30 p.m. — “Tintypes,” the Tony nominated, nostalgic, musical revue of turn-of-the century America, plays at the Magic Circle Theatre. It offers snapshots – tintypes- of the changing times, as they blaze to life in a high-spirited brew of popular songs from the era, and the stories of five archetypes of the period, including the youngest man ever to be elected president, Teddy Roosevelt. Tickets: https://magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com/; info: 970-249-7838.