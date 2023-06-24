Saturday, June 24
9 - 11 a.m. - Family Fishing Derby at Hidden Lake subdivision, 62650 LaSalle Road, Montrose. Rain or shine; free; all ages. Info 970-615-9412.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans presents Rock the Block, 500 block of Montrose Main Street and Uncompahgre Avenue. Free, public event to kick off summer, with food trucks, music, nonprofit fair and activities all day long, as well as a special guest appearance by HunterGirl, who is performing a benefit concert in Cerise Park for veterans the same evening. Info: 970-650-2507 or www.buildinglives.org/rocktheblock/.
Noon - Ridgway River Fest begins a Rollans Park, Ridgway. Silent auction, booths, giveaways, interactive learning and the day’s highlight, “Junk on the Unc” race in which boaters, having created water craft made from scrap materials not intended for river travel, race down the river to the finish line. Also, live music, starting at 4:15 p.m., by The Last Spike. Info:https://ridgwayriverfest.org/
2 p.m. - Magic Circle Players Patrons Night 2023, featuring “The Belle of Amherst,” a play based on the life of Emily Dickinson, at 420 S. 12h St., Montrose. Show tickets $10. 2022-23 VIP Patron Members can receive complimentary tickets to one of the performances of the play by calling the box office, 970-249-7838.
4 p.m. - Gates open at Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park for the Freedom Sings Colorado concert, featuring the stories of local veterans set to music by Nashville songwriters, and headlining HunterGirl. The concert benefits Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. Tickets: $30 for adult general admission; $20 for 12 and younger; at whafv.org. Bring your own lawn chairs. Beer, wine and food available for purchase. Overflow parking is on top of Sunset Mesa, with golf cart shuttles provided down to the amphitheater.
4 - 10 p.m. - Retirement and honors party for Matthew Mattivi, a U.S. Navy commander and Montrose High School graduate, at Arrowhead Mountain Lodge, 21401 Alpine Plateau Road, Cimarron. Come greet Mattivi, who recently retired from the Navy with the highest award achievable for his rank.
9 - 11 p.m. - “Star Party” hosted by the Black Canyon Astronomical Society. Telescopes and presentations will be provided. Dutch Charlie entrance at Visitors Center, Ridgway State Park 970-626-5822.
Monday, June 26
1 p.m.- Sara Rinne, librarian at the Montrose Public Library will speak on "Researching Genealogy and History at the Montrose Library" at the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. All are welcome to this event sponsored by the Montrose Genealogy Center.
Sunday, July 2
3 p.m. - The Montrose Community Band presents The American Legacy at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, featuring the performance of “Rapids and Reflections,” by Vance Couturier and Natalie Powers.
Tuesday, July 4
Happy Independence Day!
8 a.m. - Pancake breakfast at the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans Center. Free to the public. Info: CityofMontrose.org/July4
10 a.m. - City's patriotic parade on Main Street. The parade begins at the intersection of Main Street and Pythian Avenue, traveling west along Main Street through the heart of downtown.
3 p.m. - Family “Fun at the Park” at Cerise Park, Shane's Way. There will be food trucks, a beer garden, and games for kids before live music begins at 5:30 p.m.
5:30 p.m. - The Montrose Community Band presents the American Legacy at the Rotary Amphitheater, Shane's Way, featuring the performance of “Rapids and Reflections,” by Vance Couturier and Natalie Powers.
7 p.m. - The Brown Family Band at the Rotary Amphitheater, Shane's Way.
Dusk - Fireworks launched from Sunset Mesa.
Wednesday, July 5
7 p.m. - Black Canyon Audubon is hosting a free lecture: Unleashing the Secrets of Bird Migration by author and researcher Scott Weidensaul at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Place, Montrose. Advance free tickets are available from the Montrose County library, or reserve “will-call” tickets by emailing: Black.Canyon.Audubon.events@gmail.com.
