Thursday, June 29
6:30 p.m. - Touch of Care Hospice hosts a Celebration of Life event at Montrose Events Center, 648 S. First St., Montrose. Come to a touching memorial service, followed by refreshments. The event is free for anyone who would like to come; you do not need to be a Touch of Care patient.
7:30 p.m. - Ignite Montrose! at the Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast backyard patio located at 820 E. Main St., Montrose. An evening of rapid-paced five-minute/20-slide presentations on various topics by community members. For more information visit the Ignite Montrose Facebook page, or the website (https://ignitemontrose.weebly.com/).
Friday, June 30
7 - 8:30 p.m. - “Mustangs in Spring Creek Basin” by TJ Holmes, herd management. Dutch Charlie entrance, Ridgway State Park at the Visitors Center. For more information contact Ridgway State Park 970-626-5822.
Saturday, July 1
9 - 11 a.m. - Archery Day! Learn a new skill or practice what you know. Dutch Charlie entrance, Ridgway State Park at the Visitors Center. For more information contact Ridgway State Park 970-626-5822.
7 - 8:30 p.m. - "Geology of Ouray County" by John Mitchell, local Geologist. Dutch Charlie Entrance, Ridgway State Park at the Visitors Center. For more information contact Ridgway State Park 970-626-5822.
9 p.m. - City of Delta's 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival - Evening Glow at Devil's Thumb Golf Course, 9900 Devils Thumb Road, Delta. (Note: Weather may affect events.)
Sunday, July 2
6-8 a.m. - City of Delta's 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival, balloon ascension from Confluence Park (weather permitting), Gunnison River Drive, Delta.
3 p.m. - The Montrose Community Band presents "The American Legacy" at the Montrose Pavilion,1800 Pavilion Drive, featuring the performance of “Rapids and Reflections,” by Vance Couturier and Natalie Powers.
Monday, July 3
6 - 8 a.m. - Balloon ascension from Confluence Park (weather permitting), Gunnison River Drive, Delta.
7-9 a.m. - Community Pancake Breakfast hosted by Grace Church of Delta; Confluence Park, Delta.
7:30 a.m. - Pickleball Tournament; Confluence Park, Delta.
9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Christmas in July Craft fair; Confluence Park, Delta.
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Climbing wall and paddleboard rentals provided by The Nature Connection; Confluence Park, Delta.
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Kids and adult games and activities; Confluence Park, Delta.
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Balloon Art, provided by Willy Tuz-Willy's Wild Carvings; Confluence Park, Delta.
10:30 a.m. - Firemen competitions; Confluence Park, Delta.
Noon - 1:30 pm - Ghost River Band performing at Confluence Park, Delta. 3 - 5 p.m. : The Last Spike Band performing.
5-8 p.m. - Horse carriage rides; Confluence Park, Delta.
5:30-7 p.m. - Remi Mae Music; Confluence Park, Delta.
7-8:30 p.m. - Balloon tethers weather permitting; Confluence Park, Delta.
8:30-10 p.m. - Evening balloon glow including a beer and wine garden; Confluence Park, Delta.
Tuesday, July 4
Happy Independence Day!
Montrose 4th of July events:
8 a.m. - Pancake breakfast at the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Free to the public. Info: CityofMontrose.org/July4
10 a.m. - Patriotic parade on Montrose Main Street. The parade begins at the intersection of Main Street and Pythian Avenue, traveling west along Main Street through the heart of downtown.
3 p.m. - Family “Fun at the Park” at Cerise Park, Shane's Way, Montrose. There will be food trucks, a beer garden, and games for kids before live music begins at 5:30 p.m.
5:30 p.m. - The Montrose Community Band presents the "American Legacy" at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Shanes Way, featuring the performance of “Rapids and Reflections,” by Vance Couturier and Natalie Powers.
7 p.m. - The Brown Family Band at the Rotary Amphitheater.
Dusk - Fireworks launched from Sunset Mesa, Montrose.
Delta 4th of July events:
6 - 8 a.m. - Balloon ascension from Confluence Park with the National Anthem (weather permitting), Gunnison Gunnison River Drive, Delta.
7 - 9 a.m. -Community Pancake Breakfast hosted by Partners; Confluence Park, Delta.
8:30 a.m. - Sky Divers-Ultimate Skydiving Adventures; Confluence Park, Delta.
9 - 10 a.m. - Delta Street Rodders Parade; Confluence Park, Confluence Park, Delta.
10:30 a.m. - Cornhole Tournament; Confluence Park, Delta.
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Kids and adult games and activities; Confluence Park, Delta.
11 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Food trucks and beer/wine garden, served by Altrusa Delta, Horsefly, Stoik, and Mesa Winds; Confluence Park, Delta.
Noon-1:15 p.m. - Paul Chamberlain Music; Confluence Park, Delta. 2-4 p.m. - Jedi George band. 4:30-6:30 p.m.
9:40 -ish p.m. - Fireworks show put on by Delta County Fire Protection District No. 1; Confluence Park, Delta.
Wednesday, July 5
5 - 7 p.m. - Bighorn sheep monitoring presentation/training.Learn about our citizen science project. Ouray Community Center, 320 Sixth Ave. For more information contact Great Old Broads for Wilderness at northernsanjuanbroadband@gmail.com.
7 p.m. - Black Canyon Audubon is hosting a free lecture: Unleashing the Secrets of Bird Migration by author and researcher Scott Weidensaul at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Place, Montrose. Advance free tickets are available from the Montrose County library, or reserve “will-call” tickets by emailing: Black.Canyon.Audubon.events@gmail.com.
