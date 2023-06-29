Thursday, June 29 

6:30 p.m. - Touch of Care Hospice hosts a Celebration of Life event at Montrose Events Center, 648 S. First St., Montrose. Come to a touching memorial service, followed by refreshments. The event is free for anyone who would like to come; you do not need to be a Touch of Care patient.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?